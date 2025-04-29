UFC 315 reportedly gets last-minute shakeup
UFC 315 has received a replacement fight on less than two week's notice.
It was reported on Tuesday that Gavin Tucker was out of his prelim fight with Jeong Yeong Lee, and now the UFC has reportedly found a replacement for Tucker.
Per a report from Alex Behunin on X, 11-2 prospect Daniel Santos will step in on short notice to fight Lee. 'Willycat' is 2-1 in the UFC and hasn't fought since June 2023 due to a plethora of fight cancellations.
Santos has withdrawn from five of his nine scheduled fights, and a short-notice appearance may be a good way for him to regain the UFC's trust.
With this update, UFC 315 is back up to 12 fights.
- Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena; Welter Title
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot; Fly Title
- Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva; Fly
- Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi; Bantam
- Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Joel Alvarez; Light
- Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan; Bantam
- Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva; Middle
- Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke; Welter
- Jessica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius; Fly
- Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan; Light Heavy
- Modestas Mukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba; Light Heavy
