MMA Knockout

UFC Vegas 107 headliner Maycee Barber releases statement after health scare

"The Future" was pulled from her fight after sustaining a seizure.

Zain Bando

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Maycee Barber has broken her silence following Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 107 debacle.

Barber experienced a freak accident prior to her main event with Erin Blanchfield at UFC Vegas 107 which canceled the fight and kicked off an unprecedented turn of events for the UFC.

In the aftermath of the event's abrupt ending, Barber finally took to social media to address her fanbase, reassuring everyone she was in good spirits after a visit to the hospital.

READ MORE: UFC Hall of Famer reveals fighting too often nearly killed him

Barber addresses her fan
Jun 24, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Amanda Ribas (red gloves) fights Maycee Barber (blue gloves) in a women flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images / David Yeazell-Imagn Images

Maycee Barber Goes Public Following Cancelled Main Event

In an Instagram post Sunday night, Barber, who was making her return to the UFC for the first time in over a year, attempted to clear the air about her wellbeing.

"Not what I had planned for a Sunday post," Barber wrote. "Thank you to everyone for the prayers & support. I owe an apology to @ufc @mickmaynard2 @danawhite @seanshelby & @blanchfield_mma ** PS my life is not messy, this is just a bad hand. We will get to the bottom of it all and be back."

Erin Blanchfield Sends Message To Maycee Barber

Blanchfield uttered choice words for her opponent following the ordeal, which left the flyweight contender hanging before the biggest fight of her MMA career to date.

Blanchfield said there seems to be more to the story regarding Barber's withdrawal, a story that may never be fully revealed.

Blanchfield calls out Barbe
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) walks to the Octagon to fight Manon Fiorot (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

“I don't know, she needs to look at another division," Blanchfield said. "She needs to fix her life. She just needs to fix herself. I think she's a complete mess in every aspect of her entire life."

Entering the fight, both women were ranked in the Top 5 at flyweight, with Champion Valentina Shevchenko set to watch the festivities unfold from Octagonside in Las Vegas.

READ MORE: UFC champion drops shocking claim about Alex Pereira’s future

Nevertheless, it seems Shevchenko, who is fresh off a title defense earlier this month, will have to await who her next opponent might be.

Barber's words signal the end of an odd fight week, one the UFC likely hopes to forget in due time.

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News