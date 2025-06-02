UFC Vegas 107 headliner Maycee Barber releases statement after health scare
Maycee Barber has broken her silence following Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 107 debacle.
Barber experienced a freak accident prior to her main event with Erin Blanchfield at UFC Vegas 107 which canceled the fight and kicked off an unprecedented turn of events for the UFC.
In the aftermath of the event's abrupt ending, Barber finally took to social media to address her fanbase, reassuring everyone she was in good spirits after a visit to the hospital.
Maycee Barber Goes Public Following Cancelled Main Event
In an Instagram post Sunday night, Barber, who was making her return to the UFC for the first time in over a year, attempted to clear the air about her wellbeing.
"Not what I had planned for a Sunday post," Barber wrote. "Thank you to everyone for the prayers & support. I owe an apology to @ufc @mickmaynard2 @danawhite @seanshelby & @blanchfield_mma ** PS my life is not messy, this is just a bad hand. We will get to the bottom of it all and be back."
Erin Blanchfield Sends Message To Maycee Barber
Blanchfield uttered choice words for her opponent following the ordeal, which left the flyweight contender hanging before the biggest fight of her MMA career to date.
Blanchfield said there seems to be more to the story regarding Barber's withdrawal, a story that may never be fully revealed.
“I don't know, she needs to look at another division," Blanchfield said. "She needs to fix her life. She just needs to fix herself. I think she's a complete mess in every aspect of her entire life."
Entering the fight, both women were ranked in the Top 5 at flyweight, with Champion Valentina Shevchenko set to watch the festivities unfold from Octagonside in Las Vegas.
Nevertheless, it seems Shevchenko, who is fresh off a title defense earlier this month, will have to await who her next opponent might be.
Barber's words signal the end of an odd fight week, one the UFC likely hopes to forget in due time.
- Top UFC contender Joaquin Buckley signs off on Islam Makhachev's move to welterweight