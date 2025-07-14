Joe Rogan will be absent for Dustin Poirier's retirement fight
Fight fans will be disappointed to learn Joe Rogan will not be in the commentary booth for UFC 318 this weekend.
UFC 318, while being an astonishingly weak PPV card, still plays host to the alleged retirement of Dustin Poirier. 'The Diamond' has been a UFC mainstay for over a decade, and his absence from the roster will be a tough pill to swallow come Sunday morning.
Despite this monumental occasion, one of the most iconic voices in the Octagon won't be there.
UFC 318 commentary team will not include Joe Rogan
As reported by MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Rogan will not be in the commentary booth for UFC 318. The team will be made up of Paul Felder, Jon Anik, and Daniel Cormier.
The Louisiana-based card features fourteen fights (subject to change):
- (cbmf) Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier; light
- Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull; feather
- Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin; middle
- Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov; middle
- Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber; light
- Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen; middle
- Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov; welter
- Neil Magny vs. Gunnar Nelson; welter
- Brunno Ferreira vs. Jackson McVey
- Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari; fly
- Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio; light heavy
- Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov; welter
- Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez; welter
- Ryan Spann vs. Lukasz Brzeski; heavy
It remains to be seen whether 'The Diamond' really calls it quits, especially considering an emphatic win over Holloway could shoot him straight into lightweight title contention.
