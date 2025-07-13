MMA Knockout

UFC's Dana White sends message to Dustin Poirier before Max Holloway retirement fight

Poirier headlines UFC 318 vs. Holloway.

Dustin Poirier is set to make the final walk of his UFC and MMA career next Saturday night when he tries to win the ‘BMF’ title from longtime rival Max Holloway. 

It is a five-round fight at lightweight, the same division their second fight took place, while the first encounter was at featherweight.

Poirier’s fight has extra special meaning, however. It is set to take place in Louisiana, “The Diamond’s” home state, something rarely seen for retirement fights in the UFC nowadays.

Who Won The First Two Fights Between Holloway and Poirier?

Poirier is up 2-0 against Holloway, beating "Blessed" at UFC 143 and UFC 236, respectively.

When Poirier pitched the idea to UFC CEO Dana White, White didn’t hesitate.

“I think ESPN posted a list of the last like 11 people that he’s fought,” White said after UFC Nashville had concluded Saturday night. “Seven of them were former world champions, he’s had an incredible career here. We love him, and I mean we literally did this show for him, this card was built for him.”

White went deeper into Poirier’s career in a sit-down interview with WDSU, a Louisiana-based TV station, last month.

Dana White Shares Why New Orleans Made Sense For Dustin Poirier's Retirement Fight

“Throughout the world, Dustin Poirier is a big star for us,” White said. “He’s accomplished a lot in the sport. This is for him, to be honest with you. This is for him.”

It’s what Poirier always wanted, and now he gets to live it out against someone he has deep admiration and history with in Holloway.

"A pay-per-view in New Orleans this summer would be incredible,” Poirier told The Schmo in February. "That's what I’m pushing forward. That’s what the UFC’s working towards, and things are getting pretty close. Lay down the gloves where it all started in Louisiana, it would be an honor for me.”

The fight headlines UFC 318 on ESPN+ pay-per-view, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

