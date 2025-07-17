UFC 318 trilogy tales: What led to 'BMF' fight between Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier?
UFC 318 is capped by a huge "BMF" title fight between Champion Max Holloway and former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier in what serves as the trilogy in their series and also marks the MMA retirement for the Louisiana native.
Although Poirier will attempt to sweep Holloway and end the rivalry for good, the two UFC stars have an even deeper connection than just their own series of fights.
Volkanovski-Holloway Rivalry Was Massive For UFC
Holloway is best known for his three-fight series with current UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski, who reclaimed the vacant title in April at UFC 314.
The pair fought between 2019-2022, with Holloway arguably winning the second fight on Yas Island in 2020. The rivalry established Volkanovski as one of the sport’s best featherweights, while Holloway appeared to lurk in the shadow of “The Great.”
READ MORE: UFC 318 main card predictions: Does Holloway spoil Poirier's retirement?
Then there’s Poirier’s trilogy that made him a household name. Of course, it’s none other than former UFC double champion Conor McGregor.
The pair fought at UFC 178, UFC 257. and UFC 264, with Poirier winning the series’ final two fights. UFC 257 was arguably more emphatic, however, as Poirier KO’ed McGregor to kick off the UFC’s 2021 pay-per-view schedule.
Poirier Took Two Of Three From McGregor
In a nutshell, it’s four men who defined an era of the lighter-weight UFC that may never be replicated again. Not to mention McGregor also holds a win against Holloway from over a decade ago, which many seem to forget.
Holloway-Poirier is finally being renewed for the first time since 2019. With the backdrop in Poirier’s home state, the stars appear to be aligning for an epic night of fights with a chilling conclusion.
Come Saturday night, a new "BMF" era will emerge. Whether Poirier rides off into the sunset or Holloway has another Hall of Fame-type moment, it’s a rivalry that will be marked in MMA history forever. Period.
