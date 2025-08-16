UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev free live stream results & highlights

MMA Knockout

Tonight's UFC 319 card concludes the promotion's summer pay-per-view schedule, spanning four events. As has been well-documented, the main event sees Dricus du Plessis defend his UFC Middleweight Championship vs. Khamzat Chimaev to conclude a stacked 12-fight card.

MMA Knockout will be on-site for live, credentialed UFC event coverage of all the happenings from the United Center in Chicago, courtesy of our own Zain Bando.

Du Plessis vs. Chimaev has had a little over a three-month build-up since the fight's announcement. The Instagram account, Combat Buzz, may have summarized the fight's hype the best in the lead-up to the pay-per-view offering.

DDP Seeks To End Khamzat Chimaev's Undefeated Run

DDP tries to dethrone Chimae
Aug 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, UNITED STATES; Dricus Du Plessis during weigh ins for UFC 319 at Radius Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"DDP vs. Khamzat is really the ultimate wild card vs. the biggest boogeyman," the post read. "Almost any outcome seems plausible. Two fighters of this caliber don't often meet at this level of their prime for a title."

That's exactly what the fight is. Although they may not be exact mirror images of one another, both men are equally impressive in their own unique ways. Chimaev (14-0 MMA) is a dominant wrestler with next to zero glaring holes. At the same time, du Plessis does an effortless job at exploiting holes while also doing his best to keep coming forward, putting pressure on his opponents and finding a home for a devastating, possibly viral finish.

Du Plessis has said throughout the build-up to fight week that he expects a sudden shift from fan support for those in attendance. A largely-hostile environment and a pro-Chimaev crowd has not hindered du Plessis from focusing on the task at hand, much less lowered his confidence level regarding his ability to come away victorious as the betting underdog despite laying claim to championship gold.

A fight with lots of questions will have definitive answers by night's end, as will an entire card full of upstart talent, ex-title challengers, debutants and the newest DWCS contract winner that has become a fan favorite from UFC CEO Dana White in just under a week since Baysangur Susurkaev's contract-winning TKO in Las Vegas.

Even for those who can't be in "The Windy City" to watch the action unfold, keep it locked in all night long for real-time results from all the action. Be sure to refresh the page periodically as the fights progress throughout the night.

Check out the running bout order below.

READ MORE: UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev full card, odds, start time, how to watch

UFC 319 Full Card Results

DDP vs. Chimaev is tonight from Chicag
Aug 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, UNITED STATES; Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev during weigh ins for UFC 319 at Radius Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

  • Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis (c) vs. Khamzat Chimaev, UFC middleweight title
  • Co-Main Event: Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico, featherweight
  • Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates, welterweight
  • Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page, middleweight
  • Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura, flyweight

Preliminary card (Start time 6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass, ESPN+, ESPN)

  • Featured Prelim: Baysangur Susurkaev vs. Eric Nolan, middleweight 
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godinez, strawweight
  • Chase Hooper vs. Alexander Hernandez, lightweight
  • Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose, lightweight
  • Karine Silva vs. Dione Barbosa, flyweight
  • TUF FINAL: Alibi Idiris vs. Joseph Morales, flyweight

