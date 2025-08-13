UFC Champion Kayla Harrison could face the winner of this massive fight
A pair of top-ranked contenders have reportedly signed on for a fight that could decide the first challenger for UFC Champion Kayla Harrison.
Currently sitting at #4 in the UFC women’s bantamweight rankings, Norma Dumont was scheduled for a huge opportunity against former divisional queen Raquel Pennington at this year’s edition of Noche UFC on September 13 in San Antonio, TX.
The fight would have marked Pennington’s first outing since losing her women’s bantamweight title to Julianna Peña at UFC 307, but unfortunately “Rocky” was forced out of the fight due to injury and Dumont was left without an opponent.
Norma Dumont Gets New Fight Against Ketlen Vieira
She won’t get to compete at Noche UFC, but Ag Fight reports that Dumont will still have a chance to potentially earn a title shot when she meets Ketlen Vieira at a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas on November 1.
Dumont is currently on a five-fight win streak dating back to 2022, and last year “The Immortal” earned decisions over former UFC titleholder Germaine de Randamie and former title challenger Irene Aldana to break into the Top 5 in the women’s bantamweight division.
"Fenômeno" Has History With Current UFC Champion
Ranked two spots ahead of Dumont at #3, Vieira joined the UFC as an undefeated prospect in 2016 and collected four wins before being knocked out by the aforementioned Aldana at UFC 245.
Since 2020, the Brazilian has fought some of the biggest names in the UFC women’s bantamweight division. While she’s come up short against Pennington and current UFC Champion Harrison, the 33-year-old also holds victories over former titleholders Miesha Tate and Holly Holm.
Vieira rebounded from her unanimous decision loss to Harrison with a win over Macy Chiasson in May but unfortunately missed weight ahead of the matchup.
Kayla Harrison Waiting For Her First Title Challenger
The fight with Dumont could decide the next challenger for Harrison, although fans are still waiting to see if UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes is serious about making a comeback to square off with the Olympic gold medalist.
A two-time PFL Women’s Lightweight Tournament Champion, Harrison arrived in the UFC to considerable fanfare in 2024 and submitted former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holm in the second round at UFC 300.
Following her win over Vieira, Harrison took on Peña in the first fight of her second reign with the women’s bantamweight belt and submitted “The Venezuelan Vixen” with a kimura late in the second round at UFC 316.
