UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev full card, odds, start time, how to watch
UFC 319 is finally here, as arguably the biggest card of the summer goes down tonight from the United Center in Chicago, headlined by a middleweight title fight between champion Dricus du Plessis and No. 3-ranked middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev to cap off a stacked 12-fight card.
Du Plessis (23-2 MMA) aims to defend his belt for the third time since winning it last January. His last outing saw him earn a decision win over Sean Strickland (27-9 MMA) at UFC 312, pushing his undefeated mark to 9-0 in the UFC since making his promotional debut in 2020.
Similar to du Plessis, Chimaev has had a perfect start to his UFC career at 8-0. Chimaev (14-0 MMA) earned a title shot last October when he took out former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker (26-9 MMA) at UFC 308 with a first-round face crank submission. It was Chimaev's first fight in nearly a year, freshly healthy after a brief inactivity stint following a meteoric rise through the middleweight rankings.
The UFC's return to "The Windy City" is the third time the promotion has hosted a middleweight title fight, its first in seven years. Du Plessis vs. Chimaev is arguably the most anticipated, however, as a combined 37-2 record and 12 combined UFC finishes make up the fascination of the contest itself.
DDP Chases Another Title Defense
If the intensity of Friday's ceremonial weigh-in was any indication, the fight can't come soon enough, as thousands of fans have descended upon Chicago for a star-studded week around the city. Even though du Plessis vs. Chimaev is the main attraction, this card also features the debut of former Bellator veteran Aaron Pico (13-4 MMA), who will try to put a halt to Lerone Murphy's (16-0-1 MMA) title push at featherweight in the co-headliner.
The festivities commence on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, which begins with the preliminary portion at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.
Below is the current bout order and DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds as of Saturday afternoon.
UFC 319 Full Card + Odds
The card was originally scheduled to have 15 fights, but due to injuries and a weight miss, it will proceed with a relatively standard dozen bouts.
Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
- Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis (+225) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (-278), UFC middleweight title (five rounds)
- Co-Main Event: Lerone Murphy (+142) vs. Aaron Pico (-170), featherweight
- Geoff Neal (+164) vs. Carlos Prates (-198), welterweight
- Jared Cannonier (+170) vs. Michael Page (-205), middleweight
- Tim Elliott (+240) vs. Kai Asakura (-298), flyweight
Preliminary card (Start time 6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass, ESPN+, ESPN)
- Featured Prelim: Baysangur Susurkaev (-1200) vs. Eric Nolan (+750), middleweight
- Gerald Meerschaert (+180) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (-218), middleweight
- Jessica Andrade (+120) vs. Loopy Godinez (-142), strawweight
- Chase Hooper (-395) vs. Alexander Hernandez (+310), lightweight
- Edson Barboza (-118) vs. Drakkar Klose (-102), lightweight
- Karine Silva (-198) vs. Dione Barbosa (+164), flyweight
- TUF FINAL: Alibi Idiris (-470) vs. Joseph Morales (+360), flyweight
