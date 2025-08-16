Joe Rogan breaks silence on UFC’s future after major change
The UFC's shift from ESPN/Disney to Paramount will certainly shake up the MMA leader. Color commentator Joe Rogan, a long-time staple in the MMA community, appears to be sticking around for the forseeable future as one of the promotion's greatest assets.
Rogan recently opened up regarding the UFC's new U.S. rights agreement, which spans seven years, totaling $7.7 billion.
The podcaster and comedian says things appear to be looking up for a sport that surpassed its 30th birthday nearly two years ago – and continues to expand globally by the year.
Joe Rogan's UFC Impact
Rogan has called UFC fights Octagonside since 2002 with the likes of Mike Goldberg through Dec. 2016 and Jon Anik through present day beginning after UFC 207. Rogan served as a backstage analyst during the SEG era in the late 90s.
"Through the roof," Rogan said on "JRE" regarding the elimination of pay-per-view with increased accessibility.
"And it's a super smart move for Paramount," Rogan said. "What a great move to not just have the UFC for seven years, but have it for free."
Could ESPN Losing UFC Be Best-Case Scenario?
Rogan says the sport's potential for even more popularity growth is limitless.
"How much does it cost a month?" Rogan asked. "Let's say it's 10 bucks. That's crazy. That's a $120 a year, you could watch every UFC pay-per-view? Two UFC pay-per-views is, like, 140 bucks, right? Isn't it? Aren't they, like, $70? So you get all of them. Everything's free? That's incredible."
Rogan said for any type of MMA fan, the more coverage regardless of what network the UFC gets coverage from is a big deal.
"Because I think that's also a big factor in pulling people from casual viewers that watch other sports that might occasionally watch a UFC fight and then they see, like, Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway and they're like, 'Holy sh*t,' and then they’re hooked."
Rogan said that as the UFC crosses over its content, using "SportsCenter" as a U.S. reach point draws more people in.
"It's great. I'm kind of bummed out, and I hope they don't lose the relationship that they had with ESPN with all their MMA shows," Rogan said. "I hope they don't go, like, 'F*ck them, they went to Paramount.' I hope it's a mutually beneficial thing, like the UFC at least does some content still on ESPN.
Nevertheless, though, Rogan considers the agreement to be game-changing when all is said and done come next year.
"This sport is going to go f****** hypernova," Rogan said.
