MMA Knockout

UFC 319 pre-fight press conference free live stream for Du Plessis vs. Chimaev

The UFC pre-fight presser goes down Thursday evening from Chicago.

Zain Bando

(Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

UFC 319 is just days away, as the main event features a possible "Fight of the Year" candidate between Champion Dricus du Plessis and challenger Khamzat Chimaev in Saturday's main event from the United Center in Chicago.

As per tradition, the promotion will host a press conference Thursday featuring all the athletes competing on the main card alongside UFC CEO Dana White, who will be emceeing the festivities.

The event is open to the public, which gets underway at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and can be streamed live on the UFC's YouTube channel among other mediums, too.

DDP Remains Humble Ahead of Chimaev Fight

DDP is the furthest thing from nervous?
Jan 20, 2024; Toronto, Canada, USA; Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Sean Strickland (red glove) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The du Plessis-Chimaev hype doesn't need to be retold. It's arguably the biggest title fight in divisional history, as both men combine for a 37-2 overall record (17-0 in the UFC).

Du Plessis (23-2 MMA) feels unbothered by Chimaev's (14-0 MMA) softer side as the two exchanged an interaction earlier this week ahead of Wednesday's pre-fight media day with on-site reporters, including MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated. Simply put, getting the victory is what matters most to du Plessis.

"I'm not going out there to fight his fight," Du Plessis said. "I'm going out there to do what Dricus does, and that is be a world champion."

Khamzat Chimaev Attempts To Call His Shot

Chimaev wants to be his own bos
Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Kevin Holland (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Chimaev, however, told Main Event TV that his sights are set on continuing to fight close to home. Therefore, "Borz" is treating the title fight against du Plessis as a one-off before eventually returning to overseas locations like the UAE, for example.

"After that, I hope we get in Abu Dhabi as well, defend the belt," Chimaev said regarding his future plans. "No [I don’t want to fight in America more], I wanna fight in UAE, bro. You make more money there, that’s my country, I represent that country, the best country in the world, so I’m always happy to fight there,

READ MORE: UFC 319 main card predictions: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev and other coinflip fights

For now, though, the fight remains the key focus as it tops a 13-fight card that has undergone changes over the last several hours on Wednesday night and earlier in the day on Thursday. Luckily, the main event remains unaffected with two days to go until fight night.

The promotion's return to "The Windy City" will get a local feel for Thursday's presser, as it takes place from the Radius Theater in East Pilsen. The same venue will play host to Friday's ceremonial weigh-in hosted by UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, who's back on mic duties after missing UFC 318 last month.

Check out the live stream below, courtesy of the UFC.

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC 319 fighter owns one of the most devastating knockouts in MMA history

• UFC Champion Kayla Harrison could face the winner of this massive fight

• Earlier UFC start times for events coming soon?

• Dana White gives vague update on UFC fighter salary with new TV deal announcement

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.

Home/News