UFC 319 pre-fight press conference free live stream for Du Plessis vs. Chimaev
UFC 319 is just days away, as the main event features a possible "Fight of the Year" candidate between Champion Dricus du Plessis and challenger Khamzat Chimaev in Saturday's main event from the United Center in Chicago.
As per tradition, the promotion will host a press conference Thursday featuring all the athletes competing on the main card alongside UFC CEO Dana White, who will be emceeing the festivities.
The event is open to the public, which gets underway at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and can be streamed live on the UFC's YouTube channel among other mediums, too.
DDP Remains Humble Ahead of Chimaev Fight
The du Plessis-Chimaev hype doesn't need to be retold. It's arguably the biggest title fight in divisional history, as both men combine for a 37-2 overall record (17-0 in the UFC).
Du Plessis (23-2 MMA) feels unbothered by Chimaev's (14-0 MMA) softer side as the two exchanged an interaction earlier this week ahead of Wednesday's pre-fight media day with on-site reporters, including MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated. Simply put, getting the victory is what matters most to du Plessis.
"I'm not going out there to fight his fight," Du Plessis said. "I'm going out there to do what Dricus does, and that is be a world champion."
Khamzat Chimaev Attempts To Call His Shot
Chimaev, however, told Main Event TV that his sights are set on continuing to fight close to home. Therefore, "Borz" is treating the title fight against du Plessis as a one-off before eventually returning to overseas locations like the UAE, for example.
"After that, I hope we get in Abu Dhabi as well, defend the belt," Chimaev said regarding his future plans. "No [I don’t want to fight in America more], I wanna fight in UAE, bro. You make more money there, that’s my country, I represent that country, the best country in the world, so I’m always happy to fight there,
For now, though, the fight remains the key focus as it tops a 13-fight card that has undergone changes over the last several hours on Wednesday night and earlier in the day on Thursday. Luckily, the main event remains unaffected with two days to go until fight night.
The promotion's return to "The Windy City" will get a local feel for Thursday's presser, as it takes place from the Radius Theater in East Pilsen. The same venue will play host to Friday's ceremonial weigh-in hosted by UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, who's back on mic duties after missing UFC 318 last month.
Check out the live stream below, courtesy of the UFC.
