Dana White just announced the biggest UFC title fights of the year

Although the MMA community had to wait all day Thursday, practically, the UFC delivered on its promise that CEO Dana White would reveal the next batch of title fights to close out the promotional calendar and ESPN television partnership.
Simply put, the fights are massive, with three title fights contested across two different cards weeks apart, each with their own unique stakes.
For starters, the main event for UFC 322 is finally signed, sealed and delivered. Originally teased by former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, fellow former champion Islam Makhachev's plans to move up to welterweight are finally in motion. Upon entry into the division, Makhachev, who is fresh off a win against Renato Moicano at UFC 311, will try to win a second belt when he faces UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden.
Islam Makhachev Aims For Another Belt
Despite recently becoming champion in May by earning a decision win against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 in Canada, Della Maddalena is a way-too-early betting underdog.
Meanwhile, years in the making, Weili Zhang opted to vacate her UFC Women's Strawweight Championship to finally fight UFC Women's Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko, who has defeated a who's-who list of names over the course of a six-year period and two title stints while reigning supreme at 125 pounds.
Life after Zhang's run at 115, however, will take place in Abu Dhabi. The co-main event of UFC 321, which takes place Oct. 25, sees Virna Jandiroba fight Mackenzie Dern in a rematch to determine a new, undisputed champion to keep the division moving and provide fresh matchups along the way.
Other announcements from White included the return of former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards opposite Carlos Prates at UFC 322, alongside a bantamweight encounter in Abu Dhabi between Umar Nurmagomedov and Mario Bautista in a possible title eliminator, following UFC 320's outcome a few weeks prior.
Lastly, although no fights were specifically revealed, White confirmed the UFC's intial plans to hold a card at the White House next Fourth of July. An excited White was seen during his Instagram live on a private jet, revealing the event is "done" and will proceed as initially planned, with no preconceived hiccups or anything of that nature.
White said a timetable regarding the event's plans would transpire soon, potentially in "a couple weeks."
Nevertheless, the UFC's end-of-year schedule is finally in motion. Now, barring injuries or otherwise, the fights need to play out as such.
