Conor McGregor Quickly Deletes Post Promising Long-Awaited UFC Return Fight

It’s been a little while, but UFC star Conor McGregor once again has the MMA world talking after another social media post that was quickly deleted.

We’re now closing in on five years since the biggest star in UFC history last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 264, where McGregor met Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout that ended after the conclusion of the first round when the Irishman broke his leg.

There have been numerous false starts to McGregor’s UFC comeback in the years since his last appearance, and the latest update from “The Notorious” looks like it may be another underwhelming chapter in that saga.

Conor McGregor Deletes Post Teasing UFC Return Fight

Longtime MMA fans are well-aware of McGregor’s fondness for quickly deleting things he posts on social media, and it didn’t take long for the 37-year-old to take down his latest post that claimed he was waiting on the contract for his next fight.

READ MORE: UFC star Islam Makhachev Shares Grim Update for Ilia Topuria Fight at UFC White House

Conor McGregor's now-deleted tweet. | (Twitter/X)

“I have been offered an opponent and a date and I accept. Waiting on my contract.”

Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher following an injury in his loss against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It’s certainly possible that the UFC did formally offer McGregor a fight, but this also wouldn’t be the first time that “The Notorious” put out something on social media to rile up fans and potentially try to force the promotion’s hand in some regard.

UFC Eyeing McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy Fight?

After McGregor finally recovered from the broken leg that ended his trilogy bout with Poirier, the apparent main obstacle to his Octagon return was the Irishman’s unwillingness to re-enter the UFC’s drug testing pool.

READ MORE: UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey Breaks Silence on Shocking MMA Return Announcement

That road block was sorted when the promotion unexpectedly cut ties with its drug testing partner USADA, and McGregor was finally booked to meet his opposing The Ultimate Fighter coach Michael Chandler as the main event of UFC 303 during the summer of 2024. “The Notorious” ended up withdrawing shortly before the event was scheduled to go down due to a broken toe, and Alex Pereira ended up headlining the event with his second light heavyweight title defense against Jiří Procházka.

Conor McGregor (left) against Nate Diaz during UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McGregor’s now-deleted comeback tweet comes less than a week after Nate Diaz appeared to tease a UFC return with his own post, and there’s probably plenty of MMA fans hoping that the UFC is trying to put together a McGregor vs. Diaz trilogy fight nearly 10 years after the pair split their first two meetings in 2016.

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey Unretires to Face MMA Legend in Netflix Superfight

• UFC Star Sparks Speculation That He's Next in Line to Fight UFC Champ Islam Makhachev

• 21-Year-Old MMA Fighter Repeatedly Slams Opponent to Ground for Vicious Knockout

• 21-Fight UFC Veteran Riding 3-Straight Wins Set to Retire After UFC Seattle Fight

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.