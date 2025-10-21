Tom Aspinall gets new custom fight kit for UFC 321 title fight with Ciryl Gane
As has become the norm for reigning UFC champions, Tom Aspinall will don a new pair of personalized fight trunks for his title defense at UFC 321.
Closing out a three-week stretch of international events for the world’s leading MMA promotion, UFC 321 will see Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern square off to crown a new strawweight queen in the night’s co-main event before Aspinall steps into the cage to face Ciryl Gane in the card’s headlining attraction.
The fight will mark Aspinall’s first attempt at defending the undisputed heavyweight belt, although he did successfuly defend his interim championship in a rematch with Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 before being promoted to undisputed champion when Jon Jones retired from the UFC over the summer.
Ahead of what is arguably the biggest fight of Aspinall’s career, the UFC unveiled the custom fight shorts that the heavyweight king will be wearing when he returns to action on Saturday.
Currently lined as more than a 4-1 favorite to defend his belt at UFC 321, Aspinall will enter his first undisputed title defense after stopping his previous three opponents in less than a round of combined fight time. The 32-year-old’s lone setback in the UFC came in his first meeting with Blaydes in 2022, which ended after just 15 seconds when Aspinall suffered a knee injury during their headlining fight at UFC London.
Ciryl Gane Set For Third UFC Title Bid In Abu Dhabi
Aspinall has already bested a number of the top names in the heavyweight division, and at UFC 321 he’ll be facing a #1 contender that’s already plenty familiar with the bright lights of a UFC title fight.
Gane joined the UFC with an unbeaten MMA record in 2019 and won six-straight fights before he stopped Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 to claim the promotion’s interim heavyweight belt. The 35-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to Francis Ngannou in a title unification bout at UFC 270 before rebounding with a win over Tai Tuivasa, but at UFC 285 he was submitted by the now-retired Jones in just over two minutes when the pair fought for the division’s vacant strap.
Now riding the momentum of back-to-back wins over top contenders Serghei Spivac and Alexander Volkov, Gane will try to spoil Aspinall’s coronation as undisputed heavyweight king when the pair meet in a highly-anticipated fight that caps off a stacked UFC 321 card.
