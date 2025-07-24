Tom Aspinall's comeback event gets heavyweight title eliminator
Tom Aspinall's return card, UFC 321, is looking good, with the addition of two ranked fights.
The Abu Dhabi PPV plays host to the first heavyweight title fight since November last year, where Jon Jones defeated Stipe Miocic. After this, fans were treated to a long stint of inactivity, before Jones retired quietly during UFC Baku in June.
Keen to move past this era in his career, new undisputed champion Aspinall takes on two-time challenger and former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane on October 25.
UFC unveils next heavyweight title eliminator at UFC 321
As announced by the UFC on July 24, two more fights are headed to Abu Dhabi.
First, Azamat Murzakanov gets his shot at the light heavyweight top-ten when he takes on the returning Aleksandar Rakic. Rakic rides a three-fight losing streak, but at one point was on the cusp of challenging for the title. It's a big name and a big step up for 15-0 Murzakanov.
Then, No. 2 heavyweight Alexander Volkov fights No. 5-ranked Jailton Almeida. The towering Volkov has looked supercharged in his last few performances, dropping a very contentious decision loss to Gane at UFC 311.
Meanwhile, Almeida has been almost unstoppable in the big man division, steamrolling practically everybody with his smothering grappling. There's no doubt the winner of this fight will be next in line for the winner of Gane vs. Aspinall.
UFC 321 is starting to take good shape, with four fights announced so far (subject to change):'
- (C) Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane; heavyweight title
- Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida; heavyweight
- Aleksandar Rakic vs. Azamat Murzakanov; light heavyweight
- Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo; flyweight
