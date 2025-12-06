UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2 fight card betting guide

UFC 323 finally goes down tonight (December 6) at T-Mobile Arena, and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC 323 Full Fight Card Odds

• Mera Dvalishvili (-410) vs. Petr Yan (+320)



• Alexandre Pantoja (-230) vs. Joshua Van (+190)



• Brandon Moreno (+105) vs. Tatsuro Taira (-125)



• Henry Cejudo (+205) vs. Payton Talbott (-250)



• Jan Blachowciz (-112) vs. Bogdan Guskov (-108)



• Grant Dawson (-250) vs. Manuel Torres (+205)



• Terrance McKinney (+100) vs. Chris Duncan (-120)



• Maycee Barber (-198) vs. Karine Silva (+164)



• Fares Ziam (-162) vs. Nazim Sadykhov (+136)



• Marvin Vettori (-122) vs. Brunno Ferreira (+102)



• Edson Barboza (+310) vs. Jalin Turner (-395)



• Ibo Aslan (+160) vs. Iwo Baraniewski (-192)



• Mansur Abdul-Malik (-1450) vs. Antonio Trocoli (+750)



• Muhammad Naimov (+195) vs. Mairon Santos (-238)

UFC 323 Underdog Bets

Manuel Torres to Defeat Grant Dawson (+205)

Manuel Torres (red gloves) fights Ignacio Bahamondes (blue gloves) during UFC 306 at Sphere. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Dawson is rightfully favored to win this fight and has a clear path to victory if he’s able to utilize a significant advantage in the wrestling department. That being said, both his career losses came via knockout during the opening minute, and the vast majority of Torres’ wins have come inside the first round.

Brandon Moreno to Defeat Tatsuro Taira (+105)

Brandon Moreno (red gloves) fights Amir Albazi (blue gloves) in a flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place. | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Now well over two years removed from his second stint with the flyweight belt, Moreno proved he’s still one of the division’s elite fighters with back-to-back wins over Amir Albazi and Steve Erceg. The significantly-younger Taira is certainly going to provide a stiff test for him at UFC 323, but this is the first time Moreno has been any sort of an underdog since his second meeting with Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263.

UFC 323 Prop Bets

Marvin Vettori vs. Brunno Ferreira – Fight Goes the Distance (-135)

Marvin Vettori (red gloves) prepares to fight Roman Dolidze (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

This is a fascinating matchup, as Vettori has never been stopped during his 28-fight pro MMA career but is facing a fighter in Ferreira that has only ever won via finish. “The Italian Dream” didn’t look great in his last two outings and is also in danger of suffering a fourth-straight loss here. Even if that does happen, I think that his iron chin may still carry him to the judges’ scorecards.

Maycee Barber to Defeat Karine Silva via Decision (-110)

Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After pulling out of what looked to be a title eliminator fight with Erin Blanchfield due to issues stemming from her weight cut, Barber is set to return here against fellow top-ranked women’s flyweight Silva. The Brazilian hasn’t been finished since her pre-UFC career, and I expect that Barber will come in eager to erase the memory of the Blanchfield matchup and get her hand raised after 15 minutes of action.

Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner - Fight Goes Over 1.5 rounds (-105)

Jalin Turner (red gloves) prepares to fight Ignacio Bahamondes (not pictured) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Turner is set to end his short-lived retirement when he takes on perennial top UFC contender Barboza as part of the UFC 323 prelims. Barboza has managed to remain incredibly durable despite the fact that he’ll turn 40 next month, so while Turner is a dangerous finisher there’s a decent chance that this fight will at least make it to the halfway mark.

