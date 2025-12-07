UFC 323 title fight cut short by absolutely disgusting arm break

During the last UFC pay-per-view event of the year, a massive, unexpected ending was endured, courtesy of a UFC flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Joshua Van.

Pantoja entered the fight having defended his flyweight title four times, as he was welcoming Van into his first UFC title fight across 17 MMA appearances.

In so many words, it didn't go according to plan. Twenty-six seconds into the opening round of a five-rounder, Pantoja lost his balance awkwardly during a takedown, which led to a fight-ending arm break with Tatsuro Taira sitting beside CBO Hunter Campbell and CEO Dana White.

Van was overcome with emotion following the fight, admitting it was hard to process becoming the new champion with the way everything transpired.

Nonetheless, though, he made UFC history by doing so: he joined former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones as the second-youngest champion ever and became the "first UFC champion born in the 2000s."

Alexandre Pantoja Loses title After Breaking Arm

Dec 6, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights Joshua Van (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Joshua Van becomes the first UFC champion born in the 2000s, and the second youngest champion in UFC history behind Jon Jones #UFC323pic.twitter.com/VBentx7xKx — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 7, 2025

READ MORE: MMA fighter rebounds from failed UFC bid with savage face plant finish

It was Pantoja's first loss since July 2020, as he entered the fight having won his previous eight in a row, including his four title defenses dating to December 2023.

It's unclear whether a rematch will occur right away, or if Pantoja's arm will need ample time to recover. Regardless of what happens, in a year with a lot of parity, it was the flyweight division's turn for its version.

Van Gets Emotional After Becoming New UFC Champ

Dec 6, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Joshua Van (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Van now extends his winning streak to six and has won nine if his 10 UFC appearances since 2023. He adds his name to a laundry list of champions who have shocked the world, but it likely wasn't the way he had planned it.

Pantoja instantly grabbed his arm as the referee stepped in. Subsequent replays made the break look significantly worse than in real time, as it went in the wrong direction.

Nonetheless, a speedy recovery is top priority for Pantoja. A timetable for a return is the least of his concerns, much less making sure his arm can function properly.

For now, the UFC is stuck in a difficult position, and it is unclear what direction it may go in as 2026 draws closer.

This is certainly a developing story, as UFC 323 rolls on with the main event capping aa 14-fight card from T-Mobile Arena im Las Vegas Saturday night.

We'll find out quickly the extent of the injury, but regardless, the Van era has begun.

