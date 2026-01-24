UFC 324 Live Updates: UFC Results, Highlights, Round-By-Round Scoring
The first UFC event of 2026 and the Paramount era takes place tonight, as an Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett are set to headline UFC 324 with Sean O'Malley and Song Yadong competing in the co-main event. Follow our live blog to stay up to date with results, scores, highlights, and instant reactions.
More MMA Knockout News
• Paramount's First UFC Fight Night Gets Major Upgrade With Surprise Replacement Bout
• UFC 324 Star Responds to Claims That Paramount Deal Has Increased UFC Fighter Pay
• Dana White Reveals How UFC Will Evolve Alongside MMA With Paramount+ Deal
• Justin Gaethje Reveals UFC Retirement Plan Before UFC 324 Fight With Paddy Pimblett
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.