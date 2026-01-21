Justin Gaethje Reveals UFC Retirement Plan Before UFC 324 Fight With Paddy Pimblett

Justin Gaethje claims he has a clear plan for retirement in mind just days out from his interim lightweight title fight at UFC 324.

One of the most consistently entertaining fighters in the history of MMA, Gaethje previously won the UFC’s interim lightweight belt by defeating Tony Ferguson in 2020 before he fell short in a title unification belt with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254.

“The Highlight” will now kick off the UFC’s 2026 schedule and new deal with Paramount at UFC 324, where he and Paddy Pimblett will square off in the main event to crown an interim titleholder that will presumably get the chance to challenge Ilia Topuria later this year.

Justin Gaethje Plans To Retire From Fighting In 2027

With more than 30 professional fights under his belt, Gaethje revealed ahead of UFC 324 that he’d ideally like to walk away from MMA in 2027 in order to finally start a family (h/t Red Corner MMA).

“I just have the most amazing parents,” Gaethje told Main Event TV. “The unconditional love, the unconditional support that they have given me and shown me through my whole life is something that I wish every child could experience…I don’t have kids, I’ve never been married, I’ve been committed to the game since I left high school in 2007…I want children, but I don’t want children until I can be what my parents were for me. I’m almost done with this ride. I think definitely by 2027 I will be done, and I will be able to move on to those other parts of my life.”

Justin Gaethje (red gloves) fights Rafael Fiziev (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Following a 7-0 amateur career, Gaethje turned pro in 2011 and went on an incredible 17-fight win streak that saw him win and defend the World Series of Fighting lightweight title on five occasions before he made the jump to the UFC in 2017.

Can "The Highlight" Win The UFC Lightweight Belt Before Retiring?

Gaethje earned a staggering seven consecutive post-fight bonuses after joining the UFC before Nurmagomedov ended that streak in late 2020, and so far the only other fight where he failed to earn a bonus was his other undisputed lightweight title bid against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274.

The 37-year-old did claim another UFC title in 2023 when he knocked out Dustin Poirier to become “BMF” champion before he relinquished that belt to Max Holloway. After he was originally scheduled to return against Dan Hooker at UFC 313 last year, Gaethje ended up facing Rafael Fiziev in a short-notice rematch and returned to the win column when he earned a unanimous decision victory after a “Fight of the Night”-winning scrap.

Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. | Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

“The Highlight” could still achieve his goal of winning an undisputed UFC title even if he does follow through on retiring next year, but in order to do that he’ll need to hand Pimblett his first UFC loss this weekend to set up a title unification bout with undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion Topuria.

