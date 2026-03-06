UFC 326 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results for Holloway vs. Oliveira 2

UFC 326 is set to go down tomorrow (March 7) and today 26 fighters will step on the scale in Las Vegas, NV to weigh-in for the event.

The card’s headlining attraction is a rematch more than ten years in the making, as Max Holloway is set to try and defend his “BMF” title for the second time when he meets former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira.

The night’s co-main event will see Caio Borralho and former ONE Championship star Reinier de Ridder both try to rebound from the first losses of their respective UFC careers when they meet in a pivotal matchup for the middleweight division.

UFC 326 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results

The rest of the UFC 326 main card also includes a bout between #13-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font and Raul Rosas Jr., plus a lightweight title featuring longtime UFC veterans Drew Dober and Michael Johnson.

Raul Rosas Jr. (red gloves) fights Aoriqileng (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The main card action kicks off with an all-Brazilian middleweight rematch between Gregory Rodrigues and Brunno Ferreira, which follows a featured prelim bout that will see former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt attempt to snap a two-fight skid against Long Xiao.

Cody Garbrandt (red gloves) greets Raoni Barcelos (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The prelims for UFC 326 also include a number of fighters that will be making their promotional debuts after winning UFC contracts on last year’s edition of Dana White’s Contender Series. That includes undefeated light heavyweight Luke Fernandez, who opens the prelims against Rodolfo Bellato.

Luke Fernandez walking out for his fight on Dana White's Contender Series. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The weigh-ins for UFC 326 are set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 6. You can check out a live stream of the official Morning Weigh-In Show below, courtesy of the UFC.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for main card predictions and a betting guide for the event, as well as live results and highlights from all the action on fight night when UFC 326 goes down at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC 326 Main Card

• Main Event: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira – For the UFC “BMF” Championship



• Co-Main Event: Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder



• Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr.



• Drew Dober vs. Michael Johnson



• Gregory Rodrigues

UFC 326 Prelimary Card

• Cody Garbrandt vs. Long Xiao



• Donte Johnson vs. Cody Brundage



• Alberto Montes vs. Ricky Turcios



• Cody Durden vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

UFC 326 Early Preliminary Card

• Sumudaerji vs. Jesus Aguilar



• Rafael Tobias vs. Diyar Nurgozhay



• Gaston Bolaños vs. Jeong Yeong Lee



• Luke Fernandez vs. Rodolfo Bellato