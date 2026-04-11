UFC 327 MMA KO Staff Predictions: Jiří Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg Main Card Picks

The wait for UFC 327 is nearly over, and the MMA Knockout staff have made their picks for all five fights on the event’s main card.

The main event will see Jiří Procházka challenge for the UFC light heavyweight title for the fourth time when he faces Carlos Ulberg for the vacant belt. In the co-main event, Paulo Costa moves up to 205 lbs. to take on undefeated contender Azamat Murzakanov.

The main card is rounded out by Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit, Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker, and Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr.

Jiří Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg Predictions

Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Khalil Rountree Jr (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Drew Beaupré: I love what a maniac Procházka is in the cage as much as anyone else, but every time he fights I have the same dilemma of whether or not I can trust that process (or lack thereof). The odds of him tiring Ulberg out and/or putting him to sleep will increase the longer this fight goes, but I’m going to side with the New Zealander to connect with something early on and end the fight before Procházka can really get rolling. (Pick: Ulberg)

Zain Bando: This fight is Jiri Procházka 's fourth crack at a UFC title. This is a rare feat for someone who has remained a problem at 205 pounds. I think Carlos Ulberg's outstanding résumé speaks for itself, but it doesn't seem to me like he's ready for the pressure that Procházka presents on the feet. If he catches Ulberg clean, I think he can finish him. (Pick: Procházka)

Verdict: 1-1 Split

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa Predictions

Azamat Murzakanov (red gloves) fights Brendson Ribeiro (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Drew: Costa is coming off an impressive showing against Roman Kopylov, and I was little surprised to see him make the call to move up to the light heavyweight division for this matchup. “The Eraser” has always been a big middleweight, but that 20-pound jump could prove to be a major obstacle against a fighter like Murzakanov, who may simply choose to bring the fight to the ground. (Pick: Murzakanov)

Zain: Although it isn't the original co-main, Azamat Murzakanov has a unique opportunity to become a household name should he defeat someone of Paulo Costa's caliber, who already has championship experience despite never having won a title. In doing so, this is the perfect chance for Murzakanov to use his wrestling and make the fight extremely boring. Should he do that, he should be able to get a pretty easy win, without too many issues. Costa will have to back up his trash talk from Thursday's press conference, as he implied Murzakanov simply was not ready for the big time. We will see about that come Saturday night. (Pick: Murzakanov)

Verdict: Unanimous for Murzakanov

Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit Predictions

Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Drew: It would be genuinely impressive if Hokit is able to outwrestle a perennial top heavyweight contender in Blaydes, but I think that his best path to victory would be finding an early knockout. We’ve seen Blaydes get caught early in the early going of fights before, but I can’t pick against “Razor” here based on the level of competition Hokit has faced so far. (Pick: Blaydes)

Zain: The UFC is trying to fast-track Josh Hokit up the heavyweight rankings, likely thinking that a fight with Curtis Blaydes is perfect because of the potential debt he could be on his way out the door. This is an opportunity for Blaydes to show there are levels to this, and I think he will do that Saturday night in front of a crowd that largely jeered Hokit on Thursday and has grown not-too-fond of his antics outside the promotion. If it goes the way many fans likely hope, Hokit will be searching for answers Saturday night after his first rude awakening in MMA. (Pick: Blaydes)

Verdict: Unanimous for Blaydes

Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker Predictions

Dominick Reyes (blue gloves) reacts during the UFC 314 fight against Nikita Krylov (not pictured) at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Drew: I don’t see this going well for Walker if he tries to slow things down the way he has in some of his more recent fights. His best opportunity to get his hand raised would be by testing Reyes’ chin as the former title challenger returns from a knockout-loss, but it feels more likely that “The Devastator” will be the one to land a big shot on a fighter that’s also been stopped with strikes on a number of occasions. (Pick: Reyes)

Zain: It's not a matter of if. It's when. I expect both Dominick Reyes and Johnny Walker to come out swinging, and the first person to fall is going to lose. I suspect Walker as the potential victim, given that he already has six UFC KO/TKO losses and has been borderline average since 2018, going 8-6 (1 NC). Although Reyes has struggled himself at times, he has strung together three wins in his last four fights and is due for a bounce-back after losing to Ulberg last September. (Pick: Reyes)

Verdict: Unanimous for Reyes

Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr Predictions

Cub Swanson (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Billy Quarantillo (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Drew: Swanson could easily have retired after a highlight-reel finish of Billy Quarantillo in his last outing, but this is about as good a matchup as he could ask for in his final UFC appearance. Landwehr has maintained his exciting style but looked a bit more fragile over his recent outings, and that presents the chance for Swanson to close out his fighting career with another big win. (Pick: Swanson)

Zain: In his 26th and final UFC fight, Cub Swanson has a chance to go out a winner. Swanson said Thursday that he is happy with his final booking in the UFC and expects a great fight against someone as reckless as Nate Landwehr. But the experience edge will just be too much to open the main card, giving Swanson a perfect storybook ending to a career that saw him compete in the UFC for over a decade after an eight-fight run in WEC from 2007-2010. (Pick: Swanson)

Verdict: Unanimous for Swanson

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