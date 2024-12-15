UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson Delivers Unbelievable Walk-Off KO in Tampa
We saw the Cub Swanson of old at UFC Tampa.
3-3 in his last six fights, the UFC fan-favorite reminded the world why he is just that, turning in an epic knockout in a classic East Coast vs. West Coast battle with Billy Quarantillo. Swanson spoiled the homecoming of Billy Q, taking three rounds to find a shot to finally put his opponent away.
A ruthless 1-2 combo is all it took for Quarantillo to fall backwards - giving Swanson the walk-off win in what could be the final highlight of his career at 41 years old.
Round 1
Swanson and Quarantillo trade kicks with Swanson looking for power shots up the middle. Swanson goes head-hunting, clipping Quarantillo with a huge right hand. Swanson clubs Quarantillo with shots in the pocket. Swanson smells blood in the water, pushing forward for the finish. Quarantillo continues to pick at Swanson with his leg kicks as Swanson returns fire with his punches. Swanson tags Quarantillo with a combo. Swanson throws caution to the wind, eating punches from Quarantillo who starts to find his rythm. Quarantillo shoots for a takedown in the final 10 sconds and gets it. Swanson eats a knee before the bell.
Round 2
Punches get through for Quarantillo, pressing Swanson towards the cage. Swanson fires off the right hand multiple times, finding his target. Swanson works the jab. Quarantillo stuns Swanson with a knee inside the pocket. Swanson and Quarantillo clinch next to the cage. Elbows and punches are all the rage for Quarantillo as Swanson ties him up in the clinch, later separating. More clinch work for both men. Swanson and Quarantillo swing for the fences. Massive knee lands for Quarantillo and so does a shoulder strike at the end of the round.
Round 3
Head kick lands for Swanson to begin the final round. Quarantillo gets tagged by a right hand, Billy Q returning with one of his own. Quarantillo attempts a takedown but is unsuccessful. Swanson hits Quarantillo with a 1-2 combo and that's all she wrote— Quarantillo falls backwards to the canvas, Swanson walking off with one heck of a knockout far away from home.
Official result: Cub Swanson defeats Billy Quarantillo via KO (punches) in Round 3 (1:36)
