UFC 328: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland Prelim Fight Card Picks & Predictions
The UFC is back in Newark, NJ tomorrow (May 9) for UFC 328, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all eight of the card’s prelim fights.
The main event will see Sean Strickland attempt to reclaim the UFC middleweight belt when he takes on undefeated titleholder Khamzat Chimaev, who took a dominant unanimous decision over Strickland’s former opponent Dricus du Plessis to become champion last August.
The co-main event features another newly-crowed UFC titleholder in Joshua Van, who will look to distance himself from the 26-second injury TKO that saw him win the flyweight belt from Alexandre Pantoja when he takes on Tatsuro Taira.
UFC 328 Preliminary Card Predictions
Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz
After he apologized to fans for failing to find a finish against Andrey Pulyaev in his last outing, I expect that Gautier will produce another highlight-reel stoppage when he and Diaz meet in the featured prelim for UFC 328.
(Pick: Gautier)
Joel Alvarez vs. Yaroslav Amosov
This is arguably the best fight on the entire card outside of the night’s two title bouts, and I think that Amosov will find a way to get the job done following his successful UFC debut against Neil Magny.
(Pick: Amosov)
Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rebecki
A big shot from Rebecki could be enough to leave Dawson on a two-fight skid, but I think that the American will utilize his wrestling and avoid spending too much time on the feet in order to get back into the win column.
(Pick: Dawson)
Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon
This is perfect matchmaking at this stage of Miller’s career, and I’m a little surprised to see how big of a favorite Gordon currently is. Miller will add to his record-number of UFC appearances as soon as he enters the cage on Saturday, and I also think he can beat the odds and add to his win record as well.
(Pick: Miller)
UFC 328 Early Preliminary Card
Roman Kopylov vs. Marco Tulio
This is another very underrated matchup on the UFC 329 prelims, and I think that Kopylov will be able to get back on track after dropping back-to-back decisions to Gregory Rodrigues and Paulo Costa.
(Pick: Kopylov)
Pat Sabatini vs. William Gomis
Sabatini has put together a nice little win streak across his last few outings, but I think that Gomis will be able to nullify his grappling in what should be a fun featherweight matchup.
(Pick: Gomis)
Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Djorden Santos
Quickly becoming a fixture on Khamzat Chimaev-headlined fight cards, Susurkaev should continue his rise towards the middleweight rankings when he takes on Santos.
(Pick: Susurkaev)
Clayton Carpenter vs. Jose Ochoa
The curtain jerker for UFC 328 features two flyweight fighters that are both very much in need of a win, and I’ll slightly lean with Carpenter to snap a two-fight skid and secure his first Octagon win in more than a year and a half.
(Pick: Carpenter)
MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 328 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.