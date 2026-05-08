UFC 328: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland Prelim Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC is back in Newark, NJ tomorrow (May 9) for UFC 328, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all eight of the card’s prelim fights.

The main event will see Sean Strickland attempt to reclaim the UFC middleweight belt when he takes on undefeated titleholder Khamzat Chimaev, who took a dominant unanimous decision over Strickland’s former opponent Dricus du Plessis to become champion last August.

The co-main event features another newly-crowed UFC titleholder in Joshua Van, who will look to distance himself from the 26-second injury TKO that saw him win the flyweight belt from Alexandre Pantoja when he takes on Tatsuro Taira.

UFC 328 Preliminary Card Predictions

Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz

Ateba Gautier (red gloves) fights Andrey Pulyaev (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After he apologized to fans for failing to find a finish against Andrey Pulyaev in his last outing, I expect that Gautier will produce another highlight-reel stoppage when he and Diaz meet in the featured prelim for UFC 328.

(Pick: Gautier)

Joel Alvarez vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Yaroslav Amosov submitted Neil Magny in his UFC debut. | (Zuffa LLC)

This is arguably the best fight on the entire card outside of the night’s two title bouts, and I think that Amosov will find a way to get the job done following his successful UFC debut against Neil Magny.

(Pick: Amosov)

Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Grant Dawson (red gloves) fights Diego Ferreira (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A big shot from Rebecki could be enough to leave Dawson on a two-fight skid, but I think that the American will utilize his wrestling and avoid spending too much time on the feet in order to get back into the win column.

(Pick: Dawson)

Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon

Jim Miller (red gloves) reacts after defeating Damon Jackson (blue gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This is perfect matchmaking at this stage of Miller’s career, and I’m a little surprised to see how big of a favorite Gordon currently is. Miller will add to his record-number of UFC appearances as soon as he enters the cage on Saturday, and I also think he can beat the odds and add to his win record as well.

(Pick: Miller)

UFC 328 Early Preliminary Card

Roman Kopylov vs. Marco Tulio

Roman Kopylov (red gloves) fights Gregory Rodrigues (blue gloves) in the middleweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

This is another very underrated matchup on the UFC 329 prelims, and I think that Kopylov will be able to get back on track after dropping back-to-back decisions to Gregory Rodrigues and Paulo Costa.

(Pick: Kopylov)

Pat Sabatini vs. William Gomis

Willam Gomis (red gloves) fights Robert Ruchala (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Sabatini has put together a nice little win streak across his last few outings, but I think that Gomis will be able to nullify his grappling in what should be a fun featherweight matchup.

(Pick: Gomis)

Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Djorden Santos

Baisangur Susurkaev (red gloves) reacts after defeating Eric McConico (not pictured) by knockout in the third round of the middleweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Quickly becoming a fixture on Khamzat Chimaev-headlined fight cards, Susurkaev should continue his rise towards the middleweight rankings when he takes on Santos.

(Pick: Susurkaev)

Clayton Carpenter vs. Jose Ochoa

Tagir Ulanbekov (red gloves) fights Clayton Carpenter (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The curtain jerker for UFC 328 features two flyweight fighters that are both very much in need of a win, and I’ll slightly lean with Carpenter to snap a two-fight skid and secure his first Octagon win in more than a year and a half.

(Pick: Carpenter)

MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 328 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action.