UFC 319 fighter wins debut fight days after earning UFC contract from Dana White
UFC middleweight Baisangur Susurkaev capped off the UFC 319 undercard emphatically with a second-round submission against Eric Nolan Saturday night in Chicago, but it wasn't just any debut.
Just four days ago, Susurkaev was a Dana White's Contender Series participant. Now, he's a rising star in the making.
It didn't come easy, however. Susurkaev overcame adversity in the opening round as Nolan pushed the pace and did everything he could to secure the upset. But Susurkaev's wrestling was too much for Nolan to disassemble.
Nevertheless, though, Susurkaev wants to keep the activity going by making yet another quick turnaround: Noche UFC in San Antonio, Texas on Sept. 13.
Susurkaev Made It Look Effortless Against Nolan
Whether White gives Susurkaev yet another wish remains to be seen, as the promotion has yet to make any rash decisions regarding Susurkaev's immediate future.
Susurkaev is already thinking big. At 10-0 in MMA, the teammate of Khamzat Chimaev wants Top 5 flavor rather quickly. He wants to dominate the sport, and more specifically, Susurkaev wants to be someone the UFC can rely on to deliver exciting, memorable performances.
A recipe for success? More like a dream scenario for a promotion seeking new stars, and Susurkaev seems as if he fits the bill the UFC is looking for in the years to come.
READ MORE:UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev free live stream results & highlights
Domination, precision, excellence, and microphone talent. It appears Susurkaev can do it all, even with such a small sample size. Even so, it's the pressure amd pace that sticks out as much as it is understanding the assignment of what the promotion is constantly striving to sign.
Nevertheless, though, it remains to be seen whether the hype fizzles. But, for now, two fights in four days is nothing to sneeze at, much less two finishes with much anticipation for breakout success.
Susurkaev Keeps Hype Train Rolling
Susurkaev can now sit back and wait to see whether the UFC can find him an opponent fairly quickly. Once again, he took nearly no damage in the win and can push for another quick turnaround ,or wait until next year with the start of the UFC's Paramount deal.
Anything can happen, and that's the beauty of MMA from a holistic standpoint.
UFC 319 rolls on, however, as the main event sees Chimaev try to win the UFC Middleweight Championship from Dricus du Plessis. The finishes kept coming, too, as Tim Elliott followed up with a second-round guillotine against Kai Asakura to open the pay-per-view portion of the card.
