UFC 328 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results for Chimaev vs. Strickland

UFC 328 is set to go down tomorrow (May 9) and today 26 fighters will step on the scale in Newark, NJ to weigh-in for the event.

The card’s headlining bout will see Khamzat Chimaev kick off his middleweight title reign when he takes on the division’s former champion Sean Strickland, who is coming off a third-round finish of Anthony Hernandez that ended Hernandez’s eight-fight win streak.

UFC gold will also be on the line in the co-main event, as Joshua Van steps into the cage to try and defend his flyweight belt for the first time against the division’s #3-ranked contender Tatsuro Taira.

UFC 328 Morning Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Results

The rest of the UFC 328 main card also includes a major heavyweight clash featuring top contenders Alexander Volkov and Waldo Cortes-Acosta, as well as ranked welterweight action between Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Derrick Lewis (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Longtime UFC veterans King Green and Jeremy Stephens are set to kick off the main card action, with Stephens on the hunt for his first victory since rejoining the UFC last year.

Jeremy Stephens (red gloves) fights with Mason Jones (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The night’s featured prelim will see Ateba Gautier try to continue an undefeated start to his UFC career when he meets Ozzy Diaz. Baisangur Susurkaev will attempt to do the same during his early prelim matchup with Djorden Santos, and the prelims for UFC 328 will also see Jim Miller add to his already record-number of UFC appearances when he takes on Jared Gordon.

Ateba Gautier (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Andrey Pulyaev (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The weigh-ins for UFC 328 are set to kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 8. You can check out a live stream of the official Morning Weigh-In Show below, courtesy of the UFC.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for full card predictions and a betting guide for the event, as well as live results and highlights from all the action on fight night when UFC 328 goes down at the Prudential Center.

UFC 328 Main Card

Main Event: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland – For the UFC Middleweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira – For the UFC Men’s Flyweight Championship

Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley

King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens

UFC 328 Preliminary Card

Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz

Joel Alvarez vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon

UFC 328 Early Preliminary Card

Roman Kopylov vs. Marco Tulio

Pat Sabatini vs. William Gomis

Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Djorden Santos

Clayton Carpenter vs. Jose Ochoa