UFC 328 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results for Chimaev vs. Strickland
UFC 328 is set to go down tomorrow (May 9) and today 26 fighters will step on the scale in Newark, NJ to weigh-in for the event.
The card’s headlining bout will see Khamzat Chimaev kick off his middleweight title reign when he takes on the division’s former champion Sean Strickland, who is coming off a third-round finish of Anthony Hernandez that ended Hernandez’s eight-fight win streak.
UFC gold will also be on the line in the co-main event, as Joshua Van steps into the cage to try and defend his flyweight belt for the first time against the division’s #3-ranked contender Tatsuro Taira.
UFC 328 Morning Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Results
The rest of the UFC 328 main card also includes a major heavyweight clash featuring top contenders Alexander Volkov and Waldo Cortes-Acosta, as well as ranked welterweight action between Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley.
Longtime UFC veterans King Green and Jeremy Stephens are set to kick off the main card action, with Stephens on the hunt for his first victory since rejoining the UFC last year.
The night’s featured prelim will see Ateba Gautier try to continue an undefeated start to his UFC career when he meets Ozzy Diaz. Baisangur Susurkaev will attempt to do the same during his early prelim matchup with Djorden Santos, and the prelims for UFC 328 will also see Jim Miller add to his already record-number of UFC appearances when he takes on Jared Gordon.
The weigh-ins for UFC 328 are set to kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 8. You can check out a live stream of the official Morning Weigh-In Show below, courtesy of the UFC.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for full card predictions and a betting guide for the event, as well as live results and highlights from all the action on fight night when UFC 328 goes down at the Prudential Center.
UFC 328 Main Card
Main Event: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland – For the UFC Middleweight Championship
Co-Main Event: Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira – For the UFC Men’s Flyweight Championship
Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley
King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens
UFC 328 Preliminary Card
Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz
Joel Alvarez vs. Yaroslav Amosov
Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rebecki
Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon
UFC 328 Early Preliminary Card
Roman Kopylov vs. Marco Tulio
Pat Sabatini vs. William Gomis
Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Djorden Santos
Clayton Carpenter vs. Jose Ochoa
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.