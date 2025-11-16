Undefeated UFC phenom stuns UFC 322 crowd with vicious faceplant KO

It took a bit longer than expected, but Baisangur Susurkaev extended his undefeated record with another huge finish at UFC 322.

Taking place at New York City's Madison Square Garden, UFC 322 is topped by a championship doubleheader with Jack Della Maddalena taking on Islam Makhachev and Valentina Shevchenko squaring off with Weili Zhang.

The UFC made sure to stack the rest of the card leading up to the two title bouts, and one of the most highly-anticipated matchups heading into the event was Susurkaev's sophomore UFC outing against Eric McConico.

Baisangur Susurkaev Scores Faceplant KO At Madison Square Garden

Susurkaev famously won a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series in August and made his promotional debut less than a week later at UFC 329, where the 24-year-old stopped Eric Nolan in the second round.

An impressive UFC debut and undefeated record helped build a considerable amount of hype for Susurkaev's return at UFC 322, and he came into the night as a massive favorite largely expected to make short work of McConico.

This is one to have your eyes on 👀



Baisangur Susurkaev vs Eric McConico



[ #VeChain #UFC322 is LIVE on the @ESPN app ] pic.twitter.com/hOhPeoz2u8 — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2025

Entering the cage for his third UFC fight, McConico appeared to be undeterred by the lopsided betting odds and went right after Susurkaev from the opening bell. The two middleweights spent a significant part of the opening round clinched up along the fence, but in the second round Susurkaev started to find more success with his striking.

Following a brief stoppage for an inadvertent low blow at the start of the third round, "Hunter" connected with a thunderous right hand that put McConico facedown on the canvas and brought things to a stunning end.

What a right hand from Baisangur Susurkaev 😮‍💨



He puts an end to this one in round 3! #VeChain #UFC322 pic.twitter.com/nRHBIRSVSu — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2025

Some fans will be quick to point out that Susurkaev needed more time than expected to get the job done at Masdison Square Garden as such a massive favorite, but the undefeated middleweight has now finished 10 out of his 11 opponents and called out fellow UFC 322 fighter Bo Nickal immediately following the win.

