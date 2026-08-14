UFC 330 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results for Makhachev vs. Machado Garry
UFC 330 is set to go down tomorrow night (August 15), and today 26 fighters will step on the scale in Philadelphia, PA to weigh-in for the event.
The card’s headlining attraction will see Islam Makhachev enter the cage to try and defend his welterweight belt for the first time against Ian Machado Garry, who comes into the night following back-to-back wins over top contender Carlos Prates and former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad.
There’s also UFC gold on the line in the co-main event, as Mackenzie Dern will kick off her reign with the UFC strawweight title when she squares off with Gillian Robertson
UFC 330 Main Card Was Altered During Fight Week
The UFC 330 main card opens with a lightweight matchup between longtime UFC veteran Edson Barboza and Esteban Ribovics, followed by a middleweight bout featuring Mansur Abdul-Malik and Dustin Stoltzfus.
Charles Johnson was originally scheduled to face Jose Ochoa in a flyweight matchup on the main card, but Ochoa unfortunately withdrew from the event during fight week due to injury.
Johnson will now face DWCS and TUF veteran Eduardo Chapolin as part of the UFC 330 prelims, while a lightweight matchup between Jalin Turner and Kauê Fernandes will now round out the event’s main event.
UFC 330 Features 8 Prelim Fights Before Main Card
Following the matchup between Johnson and Chapolin, Chidi Njokuani will take on Joel Alvarez in the featured prelim for UFC 330.
The prelim card also features a pair of longtime UFC veterans in Neil Magny and Vicente Luque, with Magny set to meet Ramiz Brahimaj and Luque booked to face Tresean Gore after the Brazilian successfully debuted in the middleweight division with a first-round submission against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 327.
A welterweight bout featuring Jeremiah Wells and Myktybek Orolbai opens the 12-fight card, and
the prelim portion of the event is rounded out by Donte Johnson vs. Eric McConico and Rafael Tobias vs. Lucas Fernando.
UFC 330 Morning Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Results
The weigh-ins for UFC 330 are scheduled to kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 14.
You can check out a live stream of the official UFC 330 Morning Weigh-In Show below, courtesy of the UFC.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for predictions and a betting guide for the event, as well as live results and highlights from all the action on fight night when UFC 330 goes down at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.
UFC 330 Main Card
Main Event: Islam Makhachev (170) vs. Ian Machado Garry (170) - For the UFC Welterweight Championship
Co-Main Event: Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Gillian Robertson (115) – For the UFC Strawweight Championship
Jalin Turner (156) vs. Kauê Fernandes (156)
Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185)
Edson Barboza (156) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156)
UFC 330 Prelim Card
Chidi Njokuani (171) vs. Joel Alvarez (171)
Charles Johnson (129.5) vs. Eduardo Chapolin (129.5)
Donte Johnson (184.5) vs. Eric McConico (186)
Vicente Luque (186) vs. Tresean Gore (186)
UFC 330 Early Prelim Card
Rafael Tobias (204) vs. Lucas Fernando (205)
Neil Magny (171) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (170)
Jeremiah Wells (171) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (1705.)
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.