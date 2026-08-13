UFC 330 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

UFC 330 is just a few days away, and the event’s official pre-fight press conference is scheduled to go down tonight at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Following on a from a fairly low-profile UFC Vegas 120 event that kicked off August, the UFC makes its long-awaited return to Philadelphia, PA this week for the first time since 2019.

The main event will see former UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev kick off his welterweight title reign against Ian Machado Garry, and UFC gold will also be on the line in the co-main event when Gillian Robertson challenges UFC Strawweight Champion Mackenzie Dern.

Islam Makhachev Could Make History at UFC 330

1After dominating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 to bring his current win streak to 16 fights, Makhachev has the chance to surpass Anderson Silva’s record for consecutive UFC wins when he meets Machado Garry in Philadelphia.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) acknowledges the crowd after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 34-year-old’s decision to move up a division came following a lengthy lightweight title reign that began in 2022 and saw him successfully defend his belt on four different occasions, with the last three wins all coming via finish.

Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) fights Carlos Prates (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Machado Garry will look to play spoiler at UFC 330, and the Irishman finds himself as a nearly 3-1 underdog on some books as he comes into his first UFC title fight following unanimous decisions over Carlos Prates and former welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad.

Mackenzie Dern Opens UFC Title Reign Against Gillian Robertson

Although she didn’t previously hold a UFC belt in another division like Makhachev, Dern will also open her reign with the UFC strawweight title when she fights in the co-main event of UFC 330.

Mackenzie Dern fights against Amanda Lemos during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 33-year-old is currently one victory shy of matching the four-fight win streak that stands as the best run of her UFC career, and she’s been out of action for nearly a year after winning the vacant strawweight belt against Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321.

Michelle Waterson-Gomez (bottom) fights Gillian Robertson during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robertson comes into her first championship opportunity on the best stretch of her own UFC career, as the Canadian is unbeaten dating back to 2024 and won five-straight fights to secure her shot at UFC gold.

UFC 330 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream & Replay

The pre-fight press conference for UFC 330 is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. ET tonight (Thursday, August 13).

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (red gloves) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can catch a live stream and replay of all the proceedings below, courtesy of the UFC.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout throughout the weekend for weigh-in coverage,

predictions, and live results from all the action during UFC 330.

UFC 330 Fight Card

Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry – For the UFC Welterweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson – For the UFC Strawweight Championship

Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics

Chidi Njokuani vs. Joel Alvarez

Charles Johnson vs. Eduardo Chapolin

Donte Johnson vs. Eric McConico

Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore

Rafael Tobias vs. Lucas Fernando

Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Jeremiah Wells vs. Myktybek Orolbai