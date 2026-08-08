UFC's Ian Machado Garry Sends Bold Message Before Islam Makhachev Fight

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry is gearing up for his welterweight title fight with defending champion Islam Makhachev in next Saturday's UFC 330 main event from Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Garry posted a series of videos to his social media pages documenting his excitement for the fight while manifesting a victory against the two-time UFC champion, Makhachev, who has won his last 16 fights.

Ian Garry already has an empty frame waiting at home for the UFC title after his fight with Islam Makhachev 👀



“It’s an empty frame that says ‘UFC World Champion Coming Soon’.”



(via @iangarryMMA) https://t.co/3awQDZ8hem pic.twitter.com/yGi2G4t5H0 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 7, 2026

“As much as I respect Islam, as much as I know how good he is, and I know how talented he is, I know that I can beat him if I go out there and do what I believe I can do," Garry said.

Garry has won back-to-back fights to assert himself into the title picture again, which included a unanimous decision against Belal Muhammad last November.

Garry said the outside noise from MMA fans, particularly UFC fans who don't support him, is something he is unbothered by while preparing for fights.

Ian Machado Garry Blocks Out Fluff Before Islam Makhachev Fight

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ian Machado Garry during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I use it [social media] to promote interviews that I've done and podcasts that I've done," Garry told Betvictor Casino via MMAJunkie. "I do not scroll and look at comments. I do not scroll and look at tagged photos. I do not scroll and look at anything. Me and my team sit down, we post, we talk about the caption, and that's it. I don't look at anything else. I don't need to. I don't need to see anyone else's opinion of me or what I choose to do in my life."

Meanwhile, Makhachev said he respects Garry's pedigree but doesn't think he presents any unprecedented challenges whatsoever.

Simply put, Makhachev told MMAJunkie his only intention is to remain on top of the sport.

Islam Makhachev Enjoys UFC Champ Status

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

"I don't want to lose this," Makhachev said, referencing the belt. "The champion's life, it's not like many things changed, but it's good to be champion, good when you have two belts. I want to be champion. It's hard because every time you prepare yourself for the five rounds, you're training like hard, but when you become champion, it's something different."

In few words, Makhachev is letting every moment be embraced, without thinking about what's next as an overwhelmingly constant thought.

Islam Makhachev Respects Legendary MMA Grind To Top of UFC

Makhachev-Instagram

"We're always training so hard, you know? More than everybody – and we stay, no matter champions or not champions. We all inside the gym, we all same and all coaches pushing us really hard," Makhachev said.

In exactly a week, "The Future" has a chance to introduce a brand-new present state at 170 pounds, should Makhachev be dethroned.

Only time will tell.