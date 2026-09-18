UFC 331 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results for Van vs. Pantoja 2
UFC 331 is set to go down tomorrow night (August 19) and today 24 fighters will step on the scale in Los Angeles, CA to weigh-in for the event.
The card’s main event is a highly-anticipated rematch between Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja, who relinquished his flyweight belt to Van in their first meeting at UFC 232 when Pantoja injured his arm just 26 seconds into the fight.
In the co-main event, Arman Tsarukyan will try to finally secured his long-awaited shot at lightweight gold when he takes on Brazilian knockout artist Mauricio Ruffy.
UFC 331 Main Card Was Hit With Late Change During Fight Week
The UFC 331 main card was also supposed to feature a rematch between Renato Moicano and Brain Ortega, but that matchup was unfortunately scrapped during fight week when Ortega suffered a cut during training.
Following the loss of Moicano vs. Ortega 2, the UFC promoted the heavyweight matchup between Gable Steveson and Sean Sharaf to the UFC 331 main card.
Patricio Pitbull will also face Doo Ho Choi in a huge featherweight matchup, and the UFC 331 main card kicks off with a light heavyweight clash featuring Alonzo Menifield and undefeated knockout artist Iwo Baraniewski.
UFC 331 Features 7 Prelim Fights Before 5-Fight Main Card
In the night’s featured prelim, former bantamweight title challenger Marlon “Chito” Vera will attempt to snap a four-fight skid when he takes on Charles Jourdain.
The prelims will also see Robelis Despaigne make his return to the UFC to take on Tai Tuivasa, who will need to pull off a sizeable upset in order to avoid suffering what would be his eighth loss in a row.
Other standout matchups from the UFC 331 prelims include an important women’s flyweight clash between Casey O’Neill and Eduardo Moura, as well as a fan-friendly middleweight bout featuring Edmen Shahbazyan and Brunno Ferreira.
UFC 331 Morning Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Results
The weigh-ins for UFC 331 are scheduled to kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 18.
You can check out a live stream of the official UFC 331 Morning Weigh-In Show below, courtesy of the UFC.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for predictions and a betting guide for the event, as well as live results and highlights from all the action on fight night when UFC 331 goes down at Crypto.com Arena.
UFC 331 Fight Card
Main Event: Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2 – For the UFC Men's Flyweight Championship
Co-Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy
Patricio Pitbull vs. Doo Ho Choi
Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf
Iwo Baraniewski vs. Alonzo Menifield
Charles Jourdain vs. Marlon Vera
Tai Tuivasa vs. Robelis Despaigne
Michael Aswell Jr. vs. Joo Sang Yoo
Ryan Gandra vs. Ozzy Diaz
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brunno Ferreira
Casey O’Neill vs. Eduarda Moura
Giga Chikadze vs. Joanderson Brito
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.