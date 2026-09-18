UFC 331 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results for Van vs. Pantoja 2

UFC 331 is set to go down tomorrow night (August 19) and today 24 fighters will step on the scale in Los Angeles, CA to weigh-in for the event.

The card’s main event is a highly-anticipated rematch between Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja, who relinquished his flyweight belt to Van in their first meeting at UFC 232 when Pantoja injured his arm just 26 seconds into the fight.

In the co-main event, Arman Tsarukyan will try to finally secured his long-awaited shot at lightweight gold when he takes on Brazilian knockout artist Mauricio Ruffy.

UFC 331 Main Card Was Hit With Late Change During Fight Week

The UFC 331 main card was also supposed to feature a rematch between Renato Moicano and Brain Ortega, but that matchup was unfortunately scrapped during fight week when Ortega suffered a cut during training.

Brian Ortega (red gloves) fights Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Following the loss of Moicano vs. Ortega 2, the UFC promoted the heavyweight matchup between Gable Steveson and Sean Sharaf to the UFC 331 main card.

Gable Steveson during weigh-ins for UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patricio Pitbull will also face Doo Ho Choi in a huge featherweight matchup, and the UFC 331 main card kicks off with a light heavyweight clash featuring Alonzo Menifield and undefeated knockout artist Iwo Baraniewski.

Patricio Pitbull (red gloves) fights Aaron Pico (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC 331 Features 7 Prelim Fights Before 5-Fight Main Card

In the night’s featured prelim, former bantamweight title challenger Marlon “Chito” Vera will attempt to snap a four-fight skid when he takes on Charles Jourdain.

Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The prelims will also see Robelis Despaigne make his return to the UFC to take on Tai Tuivasa, who will need to pull off a sizeable upset in order to avoid suffering what would be his eighth loss in a row.

Tai Tuivasa bleeds during his fight with Alexander Volkov (not pictured) in UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Other standout matchups from the UFC 331 prelims include an important women’s flyweight clash between Casey O’Neill and Eduardo Moura, as well as a fan-friendly middleweight bout featuring Edmen Shahbazyan and Brunno Ferreira.

UFC 331 Morning Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Results

The weigh-ins for UFC 331 are scheduled to kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 18.

Joshua Van (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Tatsuro Taira (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can check out a live stream of the official UFC 331 Morning Weigh-In Show below, courtesy of the UFC.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for predictions and a betting guide for the event, as well as live results and highlights from all the action on fight night when UFC 331 goes down at Crypto.com Arena.

UFC 331 Fight Card

Main Event: Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2 – For the UFC Men's Flyweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Patricio Pitbull vs. Doo Ho Choi

Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf

Iwo Baraniewski vs. Alonzo Menifield

Charles Jourdain vs. Marlon Vera

Tai Tuivasa vs. Robelis Despaigne

Michael Aswell Jr. vs. Joo Sang Yoo

Ryan Gandra vs. Ozzy Diaz

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brunno Ferreira

Casey O’Neill vs. Eduarda Moura

Giga Chikadze vs. Joanderson Brito