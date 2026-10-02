UFC 332 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results for Natalia Silva vs. Cong Wang

UFC 332 is set to go down tomorrow night (October 3) and today 28 fighters will step on the scale in Salt Lake City, UT to weigh-in for the event.

The card’s main event will see Natalia Silva and Cong Wang square off to crown a new UFC women’s flyweight champion after an injury pulled Valentina Shevchenko from a planned title defense against Silva and forced her to vacate the division’s belt.

In the co-main event, former two-time UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo will try to snap a two-fight skid when he meets Payton Talbott in a bantamweight contest.

UFC 332 Main Card Includes Robert Soldic’s UFC Debut

The UFC 332 main card also includes a fan-friendly lightweight bout featuring longtime UFC veteran King Green and Esteban Ribovics.

King Green (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Terrance McKinney (blue gloves) in a lightweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the welterweight division, former ONE Championship and KSW star Roberto Soldic makes his highly-anticipated UFC debut when he takes on Khaos Williams.

Roberto Soldić makes his promotional debut at UFC 332. | (ONE Championship)

The main card action for UFC 332 opens a middleweight and will see Ateba Gautier enter the cage for a major step up in competition against Roman Kopylov, who snapped a two-fight skid when he defeated Marco Tulio at UFC 328.

Former UFC Champion Rafael dos Anjos Returns on UFC 332 Prelims

In the night’s featured prelim, Imanol Rodriguez puts his undefeated record on the line when he takes on Alden Coria after Damian Pinas squares off with Andrey Pulyaev.

Damian Pinas during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcus McGhee also faces UFC newcomer Anthony Romero following the late-notice withdrawal of Benardo Sopaj, and DWCS contract winner Anthony Wint returns for his second UFC appearance against another promotional debutant in Lucas Armand.

Marcus McGhee (blue gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (red gloves) in a bantamweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The early prelims for UFC 331 also feature five fights and include former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael dos Anjos vs. Alexander Hernandez and former middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori vs. Ismail Naurdiev.

UFC 332 Morning Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Results

The weigh-ins for UFC 332 are scheduled to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 2.

Natalia Silva (red gloves) reacts before the fight against Rose Namajunas (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can check out a live stream of the official UFC 332 Morning Weigh-In Show below, courtesy of the UFC.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for predictions and a betting guide for the event, as well as live results and highlights from all the action on fight night when UFC 332 goes down at the Delta Center.

UFC 332 Fight Card

Main Event: Natalia Silva vs. Cong Wang – For the Vacant UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Payton Talbott vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

King Green vs. Esteban Ribovics

Khaos Williams vs. Roberto Soldi

Roman Kopylov vs. Ateba Gautier

Alden Coria vs. Imanol Rodriguez

Damian Pinas vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Marcus McGhee vs. Anthony Romero

Anthony Wint vs. Lucas Armand

Mick Parkin vs. Johnny Walker

Alexander Hernandez vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Marvin Vettori vs. Ismail Naurdiev

Jacobe Smith vs. Bruce Whitehead

Court McGee vs. Eric Nolan