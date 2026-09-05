UFC Confirms Surprising UFC 332 Main Event Impacting Champion Valentina Shevchenko

UFC 332 finally has a main event set at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, but it isn't what many MMA fans were anticipating. In fact, an argument could be made for its underwhelming nature amongst the community.

UFC Women's Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko has been forced to vacate her title due to an undisclosed injury, ushering in a new era on Saturday, Oct. 3, for the women's flyweight division. Instead, the UFC had to put together a brand-new fight. UFC play-by-play commentator John Gooden shared during the UFC Paris broadcast that Shevchenko would be inactive for at least a year while recovering.

UFC 332 Main Event Officially Finalized

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To keep the division moving, the UFC decided to book Brazil's Natalia Silva opposite China's Wang Cong to cap off the card. Both women have won a combined 18 fights in a row, with Silva riding a 14-fight winning streak while Cong has had four-straight successful appearances with all four coming by decision.

In an interesting change from the promotion, the entire main card will air on CBS, rather than just select fights, to go alongside the Paramount+ telecast. Having said that, the main card start time will also be altered with an 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT transition come fight night.

Much of the card was unveiled during the broadcast, as the plan is a tentative 13-fight card.

As noted by Jed I. Goodman, it's the first women's UFC headliner since January last year. Primarily, UFC women's title fights are co-headline attractions on numbered cards.

UFC 332 marks one of two numbered events in October, which also includes a UFC Fight Night event Oct. 17 followed by a stop in Abu Dhabi fora championship doubleheader for UFC 333 the following weekend.

When Will Valentina Shevchenko Return To UFC?

Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Valentina Shevchenko (red gloves) looks on before the womens flyweight championship bout against Zhang Weili (not pictured) during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shevchenko last fought at UFC 322 in November, defeating Weili Zhang at Madison Square Garden. Had Shevchenko not suffered the setback, she would likely have fought Silva for flyweight gold.

It is unclear when the rest of the card will be finalized, as it is under a month away. The UFC will also return to the West Coast when it heads back to Los Angeles, CA. for UFC 331 Sept. 19 as the men's flyweight title will be contested when Joshua Van rematches Alexandre Pantoja in the main event.

For now, UFC Paris rolls along with Dan Hooker facing Salahdine Parnasse in a lightweight non-title five-round main event as Parnasse makes his UFC debut in his home country of France.