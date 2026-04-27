'UFC 6' Video Game Release Date Shows UFC Stars Alex Pereira, Max Holloway On Cover

Although former UFC two-division champion Alex Pereira has his UFC Interim Heavyweight Championship fight coming up Sunday, June 14, against Cyril Gane at the White House, Pereira got a way-too-early surprise that should certainly make his fanbase ecstatic.

After being teased for weeks in the video gaming community, the UFC has continued its franchise with the summer release of "UFC 6." The video game series now enters its 26th year, despite a hiatus between 2005 and 2008 before releasing the "UFC Undisputed" series, which lasted three editions.

Since its transition to EA Sports from THQ, the UFC has released five games between 2014 and the present. Pereira isn't the only cover athlete to share the spotlight, though.

Max Holloway Gets "UFC 6" Treatment

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Joining the former champion on the cover is former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway in the special "Ultimate" edition.

Per EA, here is what fans can expect from the game. Preorders can be placed as early as Monday for both the Xbox Series and the PlayStation 5. Early access is set for Friday, June 12, with the game's official release set for Friday, June 19.

"EA Sports UFC 6 is powered by fighters. Evolved striking and motion systems bring UFC stars to life in the Octagon, while new game modes introduce immersive storytelling that makes every fight feel personal," the statement read. "Square up and fight your fight. This game includes optional in-game purchases of virtual currency that can be used to acquire virtual in-game items. More details coming soon."

How Much Is "UFC 6?"

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

Fans can purchase the game for $69.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition, not including taxes.

There are supposed to be new fighter additions to the game, but EA plans to unveil the full reveal "soon," but no timeline was given.

It's also unclear when the PC version is going to be released, even though there are plans to create one after years of popular demand from the video game community.

There is also supposed to be a brand new mode added to the game that has never been implemented before, but there doesn't seem to be any hints on what that mode may entail.

For now, it seems that the MMA community is just excited to know that two of the UFC's biggest names are part of the release of the new game, to culminate with a potentially blockbuster UFC summer schedule.

More details will soon follow, but for now, UFC fans can get excited.