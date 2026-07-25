UFC Abu Dhabi Star Stuns Fans by Extending Unbelievable Submission Streak

One of the most ridiculous finishing streaks MMA fans have ever seen was extended during the featured prelim for UFC Abu Dhabi.

Headlined by a light heavyweight bout between former UFC titleholder Magomed Ankalaev and Bogdan Guskov, UFC Abu Dhabi originally featured 13 bouts but took hit on fight day when Islam Dulatov was forced to withdraw from a main card booking again Wellington Turman due to a medical issue.

The UFC elected to proceed with a five-fight main card rather than move up a fight from the prelims, which saw five out of seven bouts end inside the distance.

Valter Walker Snatches Another Leg at UFC Abu Dhabi

Following Muhammad Saidov’s stunning debut against Dustin Jacoby, heavyweights Valter Walker and Thomas Petersen entered the cage to compete in the featured prelim for UFC Abu Dhabi.

Walker came into the matchup as a small favorite to get his hand raised by any method, but most MMA fans were eager to see if “The Clean Monster” would be able to extend his absurd four-fight win streak where every one of his victories came via first-round heel hook.

The 28-year-old found an early opportunity to try and make it five-straight heel hooks before Petersen managed to pull his knee out of danger, but Walker quickly switched to a calf slicer that forced a tap from his disbelieving opponent.

The result marked the first time in Walker’s career that he’s won via calf slicer, and it won’t be a surprise if he’s awarded what would be his third-straight “Performance of the Night” bonus once UFC Abu Dhabi concludes.

"The Clean Monster" Has Submitted Five Opponents After Losing UFC Debut

Following a win over UFC veteran Alex Nicholson that brought his MMA record to a perfect 11-0, Walker made his UFC debut in 2024 but dropped a lackluster unanimous decision to Lukasz Brzeski.

Kennedy Nzechukwu (red gloves) fights Valter Walker (blue gloves) in a heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Clean Monster” returned later that year and heel hooked Junior Tafa with just seconds remaining in the opening round, which kicked off this five-fight win streak of leg locks that includes three heel hooks in less than a round of combined fight time in 2025.

Valter Walker (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Kennedy Nzechukwu (red gloves) in a heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things move quickly in the UFC heavyweight division, and it would be no surprise to see Walker get a ranked opponent his next time out after securing his fifth win in a row.

UC Abu Dhabi Prelims Featured Five Finishes Out of Seven Fights

Walker’s calf slicer against Petersen capped off a four-fight run of finishes to close out the prelims for UFC Abu Dhabi.

DON'T SLEEP ON HIS SUBMISSION GAME 💪



Axel Sola secures the big win at #UFCAbuDhabi!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/emzYhcEjpx — UFC (@ufc) July 25, 2026

The card kicked off with a submission-win from UFC newcomer Abdul Hussein late in his bantamweight bout with Cody Gibson, which was followed by unanimous decision victories from undefeated talents Nurullo Aliev and Magomed Tuchalov.

World class combination 😮‍💨



Muhammad Saidov earns the RD2 TKO at #UFCAbuDhabi!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/CMWOGK4vVl — UFC (@ufc) July 25, 2026

A first-round submission from Axel Sola kicked off the four-straight finishes that closed out the UFC Abu Dhabi prelims, as that result was followed by knockouts from Sam Patterson and the aforementioned Saidov before Walker made quick work of Petersen.