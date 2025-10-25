UFC heavyweight continues record-setting win streak with quick finish at UFC 321
Whatever happens during the rest of Valter Walker's UFC career, his place in the promotion's record books already looks to be locked up.
"The Clean Monster" returned this weekend as part of a stacked UFC 321 card in Abu Dhabi. Headlined by a heavyweight title bout between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane, that card also featured three other heavyweight bouts, including Walker's matchup with Louie Sutherland on the night's prelims.
Coming into the matchup after submitting his previous three opponents by heel hook, Walker managed to extend his insane streak when he snatched Sutherland's leg and forced another tap in the opening round.
Valter Walker Extends Incredible Heel Hook Streak
The debuting Sutherland was originally scheduled to make his UFC debut against Justin Tafa at UFC Perth, but that fight was unfortunately scrapped during fight week when Tafa was forced to withdraw due to illness.
Walker was scheduled to compete two weeks later against Mohammed Usman at UFC Rio but also missed out on fighting when his opponent withdrew. Rather than try to rebook either of those matchups, the UFC decided to set up a meeting between Walker and Sutherland in Abu Dhabi at UFC 321.
Lined as a heavy favorite to best the UFC debutant, Walker's first takedown came early in the fight and set up the opportunity for him to grab yet another heel hook after less than two minutes of action.
Hamdy Abdelwahab Called Out For Fight Between UFC 321 Winners
The list of fighters that have actually won a UFC fight via heel hook is a short one, and Walker has now incredibly used the submission to submit four-straight opponents, all in the first round.
Walker vs. Sutherland was the second heavyweight fight to take place at UFC 321, with Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida also on tap on the main card before the night's headlining title bout. Following his win, "The Clean Monster" used his time on the microphone to call out Hamdy Abdelwahab, who took a lackluster unanimous decision over Chris Barnett earlier in the night.
Walker's colorful post-fight interview will only add to his notoriety and popularity among combat sports fans, many of whom will eagerly tune in the next time the heavyweight enters the cage to see if he can continue his absurd submission streak.
