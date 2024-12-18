UFC Adds 2 Dynamite Fights to First 2025 Event
Fan-favorites Chris Curtis and Roman Kopylov will co-headline UFC Vegas 101.
Two more electric fights have been added to UFC Vegas 101 on January 11, 2025.
Strawweight favorites Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas headline the Fight Night, and now two all-action striking matchups have been added to the prelims.
The UFC officially announced on December 18 that it will feature a middleweight matchup between Chris Curtis and Roman Kopylov and a lightweight fight between Nurullo Aliev and Yanal Ashmouz on the January card.
Full UFC Vegas 101 Card
Per Tapology, subject to change
- Victoria Dudakova vs. Fatima Kline
- Austin Bashi vs. Christian Rodriguez
- Nurullo Aliev vs. Yanal Ashmouz
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris
- Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes
- Andreas Gistafsson vs. Preston Parsons
- Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic
- Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari
- Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cesar Almeida
- Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes
- Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden
- Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
More MMA Knockout News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA and Boxing.
Published