MMA Fighter Ends Year with Violent Walk-Off Knockout at Fury FC 99 in Texas
With 2024 rapidly drawing to a close, one fighter at last weekend’s Fury FC 99 submitted a late entry for Knockout of the Year consideration.
John Yannis Scores Walk-Off KO at Fury FC 99
This year saw Texas-based Fury FC host a total of 22 events, the last of which was Sunday’s Fury FC 99 card that took place at Imagen Venues in Houston.
Notable names competing at Fury FC 99 included longtime Bellator standout Lucas Brennan as well as four-fight UFC veteran Mana Martinez, but it was John Yannis who arguably stole the show when he took on Carlos Jimenez in a bantamweight matchup.
Yannis came into the night after stopping Dima Chapa at Fury FC 96 in September, and the 30-year-old nearly got things done late in the first round when he dropped Jimenez with a left hand and proceeded to rain down follow-up strikes against the fence.
Jimenez was able to recover and make it to the end of the round, but in the second frame Yannis once again connected with a thunderous left hand that flattened his opponent and left absolutely no doubt about the result of the fight.
The stunning walk-off KO may not be able to usurp Max Holloway’s last-second finish at UFC 300 or Shara Magomedov’s double spinning back fist at UFC 308 for KO of the Year honors, but it was still an incredible highlight that gives “Angel” back-to-back finishes to close out 2024.
Last weekend saw the UFC and Fury FC hold their final events of the year before both organizations take a nearly month-long break, and on January 12 the standout Texas promotion will return with a milestone Fury FC 100 card that features three title fights.
