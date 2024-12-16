Jake Paul Offers UFC Star Jon Jones "Fair" Payout Estimation for Tom Aspinall Fight
It seems that Jake Paul wants to see the UFC put Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall together, but only if “Bones” is compensated properly.
Paul Weighs-In On Jones vs. Aspinall
With the world’s leading MMA promotion now on a nearly one-month break after closing out the year with UFC Tampa, fans are left to look ahead to next year and consider what the UFC may have planned beyond the first few events already scheduled for 2025.
UFC CEO Dana White teased plans for an apparently high-profile new matchup immediately after UFC Tampa concluded, but as intriguing as that unknown fight may be most combat sports fans have a heavyweight title unification bout between Jones and Aspinall at the top or their wish lists for next year.
“Bones” was largely dismissive of the fight leading up to his heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 but has seemed more open to the idea following that event, and now the future UFC Fall of Famer has received some input from an unexpected source regarding how much money he should demand for that matchup.
Paul is coming off a big year himself after collecting three victories in the boxing ring, the second being a finish against former UFC and current BKFC star Mike Perry in July before he met boxing legend Mike Tyson in a rescheduled matchup at AT&T Stadium in November that the 27-year-old won via unanimous decision.
Claiming that the UFC wants Jones to lose "so they can create the next man" seems a bit bold considering how committed White has been to the idea that the 37-year-old should sit atop the sport's pound-for-pound rankings, but interim champion Aspinall would admittedly rocket to superstar status if he were to defeat "Bones" and unify the heavyweight titles.
UFC CEO Dana White Guarantees Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Title Fight in 2025
It seems unlikely that Jones would take Paul’s input under consideration for the Aspinall fight, but considering that retirement does look to be on the horizon for the UFC great it certainly makes sense that he’d want to secure the biggest payday possible for what could possibly be his last trip to the Octagon.
