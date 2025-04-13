MMA Knockout

UFC GOAT double-champ inducted to Hall of Fame

UFC greatness has been acknowledged at UFC 314, with a new Hall of Fame induction.

Miami's 314 has been an ecstatic night of fights so far, with multiple highlight-reel knockouts. Notably, Dominick Reyes has returned to winning form, notching his third KO finish in a row.

Before the card resumed with its specialty fight, Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva, the UFC had an announcement to make: One of the greatest fighters of all time will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Former UFC double-champ Amanda Nunes added to UFC Hall of Fame

Former UFC bantamweight and featherweight world champion Amanda Nunes will be inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame Modern Wing as a member of the class of 2025. Her induction ceremony will take place at the UFC 2025 Hall of Fame induction ceremony on June 26.

'The Lioness' becomes the third women's fighter to be inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame, and the fifteenth member in the Modern Wing - which includes fighters who debuted after November 17, 2000.

The news should officially confirm Nunes' retirement after rumors of Nunes' returning to the Octagon circulated during fight week.

