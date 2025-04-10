Conor McGregor teases UFC 314 co-main event with cryptic message
UFC 314 co-headliners Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett should stay on high alert, as UFC superstar Conor McGregor has registered his interest in their fight.
Chandler and Pimblett square off in the co-main event to Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes. The fight couldn't be more high-stakes for both men, with Chandler fighting to keep his spot in the lightweight elite and Pimblett looking to secure a future UFC title shot.
One of the most enticing fights on the card has captured the attention of the sports' biggest personality...
'I'm interested' ... Conor McGregor shares training footage ahead of Chandler-Pimblett at UFC 314
McGregor has a history with Chandler since Chandler was scheduled to be his comeback opponent at UFC 303. McGregor's broken toe stifled plans and, later, his being found liable for sexual assault signaled a retirement from fighting altogether.
Since then, McGregor has considered a career in Irish politics but still gets the itch for fighting, as evidenced by a Tweet on April 10. Here, he registered his interest in the UFC 314 co-headliner.
"I am interested in the Chandler/Pimblett fight this weekend," McGregor wrote, tagging UFC, BKFC, and TKO Group in the message.
McGregor attached training footage to the message, where he is shown practicing slipping the overhand right and returning with a body shot-left hand combination; Presumably in anticipation of fighting someone like Chandler.
Does McGregor still return to fighting after all his recent controversies? Fan sentiment is at an all-time low for 'The Notorious,' especially after his botched crypto scheme earlier this month.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC star Paddy Pimblett goes 10–0 against US Marines in viral video
- Alexander Volkanovski fights a 'curse' nobody's beaten at UFC 314
- Petr Yan calls out UFC bogeyman for title fight eliminator
- UFC analyst on Alexander Volkanovski’s possible retirement after UFC 314
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.