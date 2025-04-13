UFC 314 main card opens with incredible first-round KO from former title challenger
Top-ranked light heavyweights Dominick Reyes and Nikita Krylov were given the honor of kicking off the UFC 314 main card in Miami, FL.
Reyes famously lost a contentious split decision to then-Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones in 2020 before being knocked out in his next three outings, but after taking some time off "The Devastator" returned to form with back-to-back stoppage victories last year.
Krylov entered UFC 314 following a layoff of more than two years, but the 32-year-old was still ranked three spots ahead of Reyes at #8 heading into their main card clash thanks to his three-fight win streak.
Reyes Floors Krylov To Open UFC 314 PPV
The main card opener for UFC 314 followed some entertaining prelim fights that featured a number of impressive finishes, although the night's featured prelim between Dan Ige and Sean Woodson did end in a controversial stoppage early in the final round.
Krylov was the early aggressor before he was briefly stunned by a solid counter shot from Reyes, and it was clear from the opening minute that both men were eager to get things done with a big finish.
"The Miner" continued to try and blitz forward on the former title challenger, and a perfectly-timed left hand from Reyes sent Krylov crashing to the canvas before he ate a couple of nasty hammerfists that sent the referee running in to stop the fight.
Reyes was quick to declare "I'm not back, I'm better" during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, and after scoring a third-straight knockout "The Devastator" may only be a fight or two away from a second crack at UFC gold.
