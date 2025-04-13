MMA Knockout

UFC 314 main card opens with incredible first-round KO from former title challenger

"The Devastator" has officially returned to light heavyweight title contention.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

Top-ranked light heavyweights Dominick Reyes and Nikita Krylov were given the honor of kicking off the UFC 314 main card in Miami, FL.

Reyes famously lost a contentious split decision to then-Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones in 2020 before being knocked out in his next three outings, but after taking some time off "The Devastator" returned to form with back-to-back stoppage victories last year.

Krylov entered UFC 314 following a layoff of more than two years, but the 32-year-old was still ranked three spots ahead of Reyes at #8 heading into their main card clash thanks to his three-fight win streak.

READ MORE: UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes free live stream results & highlights

Reyes Floors Krylov To Open UFC 314 PPV

The main card opener for UFC 314 followed some entertaining prelim fights that featured a number of impressive finishes, although the night's featured prelim between Dan Ige and Sean Woodson did end in a controversial stoppage early in the final round.

Krylov was the early aggressor before he was briefly stunned by a solid counter shot from Reyes, and it was clear from the opening minute that both men were eager to get things done with a big finish.

"The Miner" continued to try and blitz forward on the former title challenger, and a perfectly-timed left hand from Reyes sent Krylov crashing to the canvas before he ate a couple of nasty hammerfists that sent the referee running in to stop the fight.

READ MORE: Former UFC double-champion teases return ahead of UFC 314

Reyes was quick to declare "I'm not back, I'm better" during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, and after scoring a third-straight knockout "The Devastator" may only be a fight or two away from a second crack at UFC gold.

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News