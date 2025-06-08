Amanda Nunes storms cage at UFC 316 to confirm comeback fight
Kayla Harrison is the new women's UFC bantamweight champion, after submitting Julianna Pena at UFC 316.
Harrison and Pena had a heated rivalry during the buildup to UFC 316, and their fight was rather tame by comparison.
The result was still welcome following a long trend of unanimous decisions at UFC 316, with one highlight-reel moment being Joo Sang Yoo knocking out Jeka Saragih on the prelims.
UFC darkhorse spoils highly-touted champ's debut on Merab vs. O'Malley main card
Kayla Harrison mauls Julianna Pena for dominant UFC 316 victory
Pena was deducted a point in round one for illegal upkicks, marking a 10-8 round for Harrison to kick off the fight. Harrison continued the pressure in round two, where she found a takedown late in the round and pursued an arm-triangle choke.
She quickly switched to a kimura grip in the closing seconds, and cranked Pena's left arm to force the tap moments before the round timer would have sounded.
Amanda Nunes announces comeback, squares off with new bantamweight champ Kayla Harrison at UFC 316
Harrison becomes the second gold-medalist Olympian to claim gold inside the Octagon, following the footsteps of former double-champ Henry Cejudo.
Former women's double-champion Amanda Nunes sat cageside for the fight, and Harrison soon hollered her inside the cage. 'The Lioness' welcomed the opportunity, and stepped into the cage to officially confirm her comeback against Harrison.
Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes is the next women's bantamweight super fight. With half the year remaining, fight fans could see it happening from October to December, perhaps accompanied by the next heavyweight title fight, if all goes to plan.
More MMA Knockout News
• UFC Atlanta hit with unexpected fight change less than two weeks before event
• Alex Pereira sends chilling response to Magomed Ankalaev over UFC retirement claim
• Dustin Poirier teases epic custom mouthpiece for UFC 318 retirement fight
• UFC raises eyebrows with 'horrible' Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili poster
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.
Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.