UFC first-timer scores insane 28-second faceplant KO

UFC debuts don't come much better than Joo Sang Yoo's at UFC 316.
The New Jersey prelims started off with back-to-back decision results, with Quillan Salkilld picking up a high-profile win against Yanal Ashmouz, and MarQuel Mederos won an action-packed display against debutant Mark Choinski.
However, the third fight of the night produced an all-time classic knockout...
Joo Sang Yoo debuts with 28-second faceplant KO over Jeka Saragih on the UFC 316 prelims
'Zombie Jr.' Joo Sang Yoo debuted as one of the biggest favorites on the card, as he took on the dangerous Jeka Saragih. Yoo hailed from ZFN, bringing an undefeated 7-0 record into the UFC Octagon, with four first-round knockouts.
Saragih came out of the gates with his patented aggression, but it would be his undoing. Yoo backpedaled and threw a fade-out left hook that caught Saragih perfectly on the chin.
Fist met momentum, spinning Saragih's head on its axle, before the Indonesian slugger toppled like a tree to the ground. His face took the brunt of the impact before Yoo clubbed him with a follow-up shot to secure the win.
It'd be surprising if Yoo doesn't secure a bonus with this debut knockout. The Korean prospect should be looking at some very favorable matchmaking in his next fight in order to capitalize on this moment.
As a student of the legendary Korean Zombie, Yoo has quite the legacy to live up to, but first times don't come much better than this knockout at UFC 316.
