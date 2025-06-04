Dustin Poirier teases epic custom mouthpiece for UFC 318 retirement fight
Just over a month out from his final fight at UFC 318, Dustin Poirier is savoring every aspect about his last walk to the Octagon.
Plying his trade in the UFC since the promotion absorbed the WEC roster in 2011, Poirier is a former interim lightweight champion and challenged for the division’s undisputed title on three different occasions.
Following his last failed title bid against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, “The Diamond” is preparing for a retirement fight with “BMF” titleholder Max Holloway that will serve as the main event of UFC 318 in New Orleans, LA.
Poirier Reveals Mouthpiece For "Last Dance"
Getting to headline an event in his home state is a well-deserved honor for one of the most beloved fighters in the UFC, and ahead of his final fight Poirier recently took to Instagram (h/t MMA Orbit) to show fans the retirement-inspired mouth guard he’ll be using on July 19.
The 36-year-old initially suggested he might retire outright following his submission-loss to Makhachev at UFC 302, but after months of campaigning for a retirement fight in Louisiana the fan favorite was finally booked to meet Holloway in a highly-anticipated trilogy bout.
Holloway Ready To Spoil Poirier's Retirement Fight
Poirier famously handed Holloway his first pro loss when the Hawaiian made his promotional debut at UFC 143, and later at UFC 236 “The Diamond” gave his rival a rude welcome to the lightweight division when he defeated him via unanimous decision in the night’s main event.
The second loss to Poirier came after Holloway stopped Brian Ortega at UFC 231 to defend his featherweight title for the first time. “Blessed” went on to defend the belt once more against Frankie Edgar before losing it to Alexander Volkanovski, and after failing to reclaim the belt against Ilia Topuria the 33-year-old decided to make a full-time move to lightweight.
Holloway already made an impact on the lightweight division with his sensational knockout against Justin Gaethje in the final second of their fight at UFC 300, and now Poirier has a chance to claim the “BMF” title in his retirement fight after Gaethje knocked him out in a matchup for the vacant belt at UFC 291.
