Alex Pereira sends chilling response to Magomed Ankalaev over UFC retirement claim
Alex Pereira has broken his silence regarding his UFC return.
Retirement isn't on the table right now, at least for the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.
Pereira, who lost to current champion Magomed Ankalaev in March, is itching for a comeback fight on his terms. Whether against Ankalaev, whom Pereira has continued to beef with on social media, or another opponent entirely, remains to be seen.
Alex Pereira Reveals His MMA Mindset
Speaking on UFC Brazil's YouTube channel, Pereira set the record straight.
“We’ll definitely be talking about my next fight soon,” Pereira said via translation.
Pereira urged his fanbase to be patient, as no further details were outlined. However, Pereira did hint at why he has remained relatively grounded since the loss.
"I don’t have a specific date yet, but we already have an idea," Pereira said. "I took this time off to rest, because I worked hard in 2024. I think my body got tired, I had some injuries, so I decided to take it easy, more on the recovery side, and now I’m coming back.”
Magomed Ankalaev Handed Alex Pereira His Worst MMA Defeat
Pereira's work leading up to the Ankalaev fight was extraordinary, nonetheless.
Last year included three title defenses, all of which came by stoppage against the likes of Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr. On top of the victories came the pressure Pereira, a former kickboxing star, endured while headlining two of the UFC's marquee events: UFC 300 and UFC 303.
With a productive body of work behind him, Pereira isn't getting any younger. Therefore, his window to regain a UFC championship is likely short, or will never happen without a duplicate activity pace.
Either way, Pereira said he is eager to compete.
"To come back [the right way]: firm and strong, to go after my belt again," Pereira said.
The UFC has yet to comment about Pereira's plans, but with the UFC's fall schedule in motion, it's likely a matter of when, not if, a fight announcement transpires.
For now, Pereira's plans await the MMA masses.
