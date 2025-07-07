MMA Knockout

UFC analyst debates Ilia Topuria’s pound-for-pound ranking

One of the UFC's biggest stars is being heavily criticized despite becoming the promotion's UFC Lightweight Champion

Zain Bando

Jun 28, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ilia Topuria (red gloves) prior to the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Jun 28, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ilia Topuria (red gloves) prior to the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Ilia Topuria has quickly become one of the UFC's brightest stars, especially after winning the UFC Lightweight Championship with a devastating KO against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. The win gave Topuria, now a two-division champion (without the featherweight relinquishment), the top spot in the promotion's pound-for-pound rankings.

Most MMA media pundits didn't argue with the decision, except for former two-time UFC title challenger-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen, who attempted to refute why former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev doesn't deserve the same treatment as the Georgian in a newly released YouTube video.

Makhachev will fight JDM in his next figh
Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) leaves the octagon after defeating Renato Moicano (not pictured) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Sonnen is serving as one-half of this summer's TUF season alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier while handling desk duties for ESPN during select UFC pay-per-view events. He explained why Topuria is leapfrogging UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili and Makhachev as the sport's best despite remaining undefeated while doing so.

"They gave it to Ilia and that put Ilia over Islam, and you know what? I don't think it's possible not to. I don't think it's possible not to."

READ MORE: UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski reveals key to beating Ilia Topuria

Sonnen says Makhachev has more to prove now that he has opted to move to welterweight before a conversation is reinvigorated about regaining his spot at the top.

Makhachev's Move To 170 Pounds Changes UFC Rankings

"He's only eligible [for] the pound-for-pound ranking," Sonnen said. "How would you take a sitting world champion and tell us that he's behind of a guy that doesn't have a belt. That's tough, isn't it?"

Sonnen argued that with Topuria's knockout against Max Holloway, the current "BMF" champion, that Topuria should technically be viewed as a three-belt champion to those who fully embrace themselves in the sport.

Chael Sonnen Defends Topuria's Greatness

Topuria has become a global star for the UF
Jun 28, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Clerical decisions prevented two of those belts to be around his waist and shoulder right now, so he stands there with one," Sonnen said. "And that's still one more than Islam has."

No matter how it's viewed, Topuria has ushered in a new era in Makhachev's former division. Whether the two finally fight in one of the biggest superfights in recent UFC history, however, is still unsettled.

