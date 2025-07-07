UFC analyst debates Ilia Topuria’s pound-for-pound ranking
Ilia Topuria has quickly become one of the UFC's brightest stars, especially after winning the UFC Lightweight Championship with a devastating KO against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. The win gave Topuria, now a two-division champion (without the featherweight relinquishment), the top spot in the promotion's pound-for-pound rankings.
Most MMA media pundits didn't argue with the decision, except for former two-time UFC title challenger-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen, who attempted to refute why former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev doesn't deserve the same treatment as the Georgian in a newly released YouTube video.
Sonnen is serving as one-half of this summer's TUF season alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier while handling desk duties for ESPN during select UFC pay-per-view events. He explained why Topuria is leapfrogging UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili and Makhachev as the sport's best despite remaining undefeated while doing so.
"They gave it to Ilia and that put Ilia over Islam, and you know what? I don't think it's possible not to. I don't think it's possible not to."
READ MORE: UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski reveals key to beating Ilia Topuria
Sonnen says Makhachev has more to prove now that he has opted to move to welterweight before a conversation is reinvigorated about regaining his spot at the top.
Makhachev's Move To 170 Pounds Changes UFC Rankings
"He's only eligible [for] the pound-for-pound ranking," Sonnen said. "How would you take a sitting world champion and tell us that he's behind of a guy that doesn't have a belt. That's tough, isn't it?"
Sonnen argued that with Topuria's knockout against Max Holloway, the current "BMF" champion, that Topuria should technically be viewed as a three-belt champion to those who fully embrace themselves in the sport.
Chael Sonnen Defends Topuria's Greatness
"Clerical decisions prevented two of those belts to be around his waist and shoulder right now, so he stands there with one," Sonnen said. "And that's still one more than Islam has."
No matter how it's viewed, Topuria has ushered in a new era in Makhachev's former division. Whether the two finally fight in one of the biggest superfights in recent UFC history, however, is still unsettled.
More MMA Knockout News
• Ex-UFC star inks surprise deal with Matchroom Boxing after MMA retirement
• Banger UFC fight reportedly targeted for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev card
• Alex Pereira trains with UFC’s hottest team as fans await return fight news
• UFC Baku fighter details grisly injury sustained in epic 'Fight of the Night'
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.