Banger UFC fight reportedly targeted for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev card
A pivotal welterweight fight that was originally supposed to take place in April is reportedly being targeted for UFC 319.
The UFC will return to Chicago, IL on August 16 for UFC 319, which is headlined by a long-awaited fight between UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis and undefeated challenger Khamzat Chimaev.
The card also boasts standout matchups like Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura and Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page, although a rumored co-main event between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje was unfortunately shot down by Pimblett earlier this week.
Carlos Prates vs. Geoff Neal Targeted For UFC 319
UFC 319 still has room for a few more fights just over two months out from the event, and Laerte Viana reports that the promotion is working on adding a rebooked welterweight fight between Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates to the card.
Both ranked in the UFC’s welterweight Top 15, the two men were originally scheduled to meet at UFC 314 in April before Neal withdrew from the fight and Prates was booked for a UFC Fight Night main event against Ian Machado Garry later that month.
“The Nightmare” dropped a unanimous decision to Machado Garry in Kansas City, which ended an unbeaten start to Prates’ UFC career after the “Fighting Nerds” product knocked out the first four opponents that he faced in the promotion.
The UFC's New-Look Welterweight Division
Neal fell victim to undefeated welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 285 before he suffered his own loss to Machado Garry, but “Handz of Steel” returned to the win column at UFC 308 when he took on Rafael dos Anjos and the former UFC lightweight champion suffered a leg injury early in the first round.
A rebooked matchup between Prates and Neal would be an important bout for the welterweight division, as each man could potentially take a step closer towards title contention with newly-crowned champion Jack Della Maddalena expected to welcome Islam Makhachev to the weight class next.
The fight would also be a big addition to UFC 319 if it does get finalized, and for now the Chicago card on August 16 currently looks like this:
• Main Event: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev – For the UFC Middleweight Championship
• Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura
• Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page
• Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose
• Carlos Prates vs. Geoff Neal*
• Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich
• Alexander Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper
• Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Bryan Battle
• Jessica Andrade vs. Luptia Godinez
• Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk
• King Green vs. Diego Ferreira
*Bout not yet official
