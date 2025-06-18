UFC announces 8 fights for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev event
Eight fights have been made official for the Chicago-based UFC 319 on August 16.
UFC 319 features the highly anticipated middleweight title fight between defending champion Dricus du Plessis and unstoppable challenger Khamzat Chimaev.
While only possessing one title fight so far, UFC 319 is stacked to the brim with fan-favorite fights...
UFC stacks UFC 319 with a host of fan-pleasing fights
Per a press release on June 17, UFC confirmed eight fights for UFC 319, including some returning veterans.
Most notably, Edson Barboza will return to lightweight to take on Drakkar Klose, and Chase Hooper looks to make it six in a row opposite Alexander Hernandez.
The other fights announced are as follows:
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk; middleweight
- King Green vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira; lightweight
- Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich; flyweight
- Bryan Battle vs. Nursulton Ruziboev; middleweight
- Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura; flyweight
- Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godinez; strawweight
Perhaps the most high-stakes matchup of the bunch is Asakura vs. Elliott, seeing as former RIZIN champion Asakura debuted with a flyweight title fight in 2024. A good win could well insert him back into the title picture.
With these fights made official, UFC 319 is up to ten announced fights:
- (c) Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev; middle title
- Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura; fly
- Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Venom Page; middle
- Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose; light
- Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich; fly
- Alexandre Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper; light
- Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Bryan Battle; middle
- Jessica Andrade vs. Lupita Godinez ; straw
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk; middle
- King Green vs. Diego Ferreira; light
