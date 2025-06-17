Dana White reveals when Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall fight could be announced
According to UFC CEO Dana White, the ongoing saga around a heavyweight title unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall may finally be nearing its conclusion.
What was supposed to be arguably the biggest UFC fight of all time has rapidly turned into a source of frustration for combat sports fans over the last few months, as Heavyweight Champion Jones has remained noncommittal about the idea of facing interim titleholder Aspinall.
Jones' latest comments have fueled speculation that "Bones" may have already decided to retire, leaving fans to start a petition demanding that the future Hall of Famer be stripped of the heavyweight title.
Dana White Drops Update On Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
UFC CEO White was adamant earlier in the year that the promotion would make Jones vs. Aspinall happen, but unfortunately his latest update on the matter isn't exactly promising.
"I don't know, we'll see how this thing plays out over the next couple weeks," White said when Jim Rome asked him about possibly moving on from the fight. "But yeah - if we can't get this fight done, we'll move on quickly...We'll have the answers in the next couple weeks."
It took more than three years for Jones to finally debut at heavyweight following a controversial light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, and after claiming the vacant belt against Ciryl Gane the 37-year-old defended it versus Stipe Miocic in only his second heavyweight outing at UFC 309 late last year.
Tom Aspinall Still Waiting For Title Unification Bout
Unbeaten in the UFC outside of a 15-second injury TKO against Curtis Blaydes in 2022, Aspinall has stopped his last three opponents in less than one round of combined fight time.
The 32-year-old won the interim heavyweight strap against Sergei Pavlovich before defending it in a rematch with Blaydes at UFC 304, and Aspinall has made it clear that he has no desire to defend the interim belt a second time.
White's latest comments are reminiscent of how his stance on Conor McGregor's return to the Octagon has shifted in the last year, and now fans are left waiting to see if there truly will be any concrete update on Jones and Aspinall in the coming weeks.
