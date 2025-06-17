UFC 317 loses fan-favorite main card fight
Per reports, UFC 317 has lost a massive middleweight contender fight from the main card.
The Vegas PPV is headlined by two title fights, featuring Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira for the lightweight belt, and Alexandre Pantoja defending his flyweight throne against Kai Kara-France.
Fans were excited for the undercard, which is set to feature a lineup of fan favorites and up-and-coming stars, including Payton Talbott and Jacobe Smith.
UFC Atlanta fighter breaks silence after controversial fight ending
Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov no longer on the UFC 317 PPV
As reported by Bert MMA, and given credence by MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, the main card fight between Paulo Costa and Roman Kopylov is off.
According to Martin, the fight is indeed cancelled and should be rebooked for UFC 318- Dustin Poirier's retirement card opposite Max Holloway.
Thus continues Costa's rocky history of UFC cancellations. 'The Eraser' has had eight cancellations in ten fights dating back to 2017. Costa has been responsible for four of these cancellations.
It's entirely possible that the fight has been rebooked for UFC 318 to account for its lacklustre fight lineup. The BMF-headlined PPV is lacking name appeal, and would welcome Costa-Kopylov on the main card.
This doesn't mean the UFC 317 card isn't diminished, with eleven fights scheduled:
- Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira; vacant light title
- (c) Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France; fly title
- Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano; light
- Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez; fly
- Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues; middle
- Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev; light
- Hyder Amil vs. Jose Delgado; feather
- Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van; fly
- Niko Price vs. Jacobe Smith; welter
- Jhonata Diniz vs. Alvin Hines; heavy
- Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima; bantam
