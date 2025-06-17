Conor McGregor scores first knockout in half a decade
Notorious UFC star Conor McGregor continues his battles outside of the Octagon.
The Irish MMA superstar has had a rocky decade, snapping his tibia in 2021 and being found liable for sexual assault in 2024, dating back to an incident in 2018.
Now, McGregor has been caught on camera flooring a patron in a nightclub...
UFC 317 loses fan-favorite main card fight
Conor McGregor drops man with a punch in Ibiza night club
Footage obtained by The Sun shows McGregor in an altercation at the Pacha nightclub in Ibiza on Tuesday morning.
The former UFC double-champ is on a platform leaning down to talk to two men on the club dancefloor. Suddenly, McGregor sucker punches the man on the left, landing well before striking again and sending him to the floor.
This is still a developing story, reminiscent of McGregor's rocky history with assaulting patrons in bars. In 2019, McGregor punched an older man in a Dublin pub. In 2021, McGregor allegedly attacked an Italian TV personality in a nightclub in Rome.
'The Notorious' was arrested and charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief in 2019 for swiping a fan's cell phone and smashing it on the ground. The charges were eventually dropped, as was a civil suit raised by the fan.
McGregor last fought in 2021, and his last knockout victory came against Donald Cerrone in 2020. As for his comeback plans, they seem to have long gone, as the fighting star continues to find controversy outside the cage.
More MMA Knockout News
- Dana White reveals when Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall fight could be announced
- Hall of Famer tops latest group of UFC fighters removed from active roster
- UFC star claims he's backup fighter for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
- UFC Atlanta salaries reveal surprising fighter payouts
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.